Zion Health Unveils Cherry Vanilla Plumping Lip Balm: A Nourishing Boost for Luscious, Smooth Lips

Zion Health Inc. Launches Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla for Deep Hydration and Naturally Fuller Lips

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. Inc., a leader in natural, clay-based body care, proudly introduces its latest innovation: Plumping Balm – Cherry Vanilla. This luxurious lip balm is formulated with a blend of deeply nourishing and protective ingredients, including Tremella mushroom, niacinamide, and lemon balm, to keep lips hydrated, soft, and naturally plump.Zion Health Inc.’s Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla harnesses the power of ionic clay minerals, Tremella mushroom, and shea butter to enhance moisture retention, support collagen production, and protect against dryness and environmental stressors. Its unique formula provides a subtle, long-lasting plumping effect while ensuring lips remain smooth and supple.The indulgent Cherry Vanilla flavor delivers a delightful balance of bright cherries and creamy vanilla, making each application a luxurious experience.Key Benefits of Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla:Deep Hydration – Tremella mushroom attracts and retains moisture for soft, supple lips.Naturally Plumping – Niacinamide supports collagen, enhancing fullness.Protective Barrier – Lemon balm and coconut oil shield lips from dryness and environmental stressors.Clean Beauty Formula – Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from aluminum, sulfates, parabens, and gluten.Ionic Clay Mineral Infused – Detoxifies and replenishes lips with 57 trace minerals.Zion Health Inc.’s commitment to clean, effective skincare is reflected in every carefully selected ingredient, ensuring a powerful yet gentle formula that works harmoniously to nourish and enhance the lips.Ingredient Features:Ionic Clay Minerals – Detoxifies and replenishes lips with essential minerals.Tremella Mushroom – A natural humectant that enhances moisture retention and improves lip texture.Coconut Oil – Packed with antioxidants and fatty acids for deep nourishment.Lemon Balm Extract – Soothes and protects against environmental stressors.Shea Butter – Rich in vitamins and fatty acids for lasting hydration and protection.How to Use:Apply a layer of Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla to clean, dry lips as needed. Can be worn alone or layered under or over other lip products for enhanced hydration and protection.Full Ingredients List:Diisostearyl Malate, Polyisobutene, Microcrystalline Wax, Cetyl Alcohol, Euphorbia cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Zemea Propanediol, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Propylene Glycol, Melissa officinalis (Lemon Balm) Essential Oil, Tremella fuciformis (Snow Mushroom) Extract, Ganoderma lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) Extract, Capsicum annuum (Capsaicin) Extract, Niacinamide, Bavarian Cream Flavor (PG), Beta vulgaris (Beet) Root Powder, Milky Undertone Flavor, Wild Cherry Flavoring, Clay Minerals (Ionic).Zion Health Inc. is dedicated to providing naturally derived and effective personal care solutions. With a focus on purity, transparency, and quality, Zion Health Inc. ensures that all products, including the Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla, meet the highest standards of performance and safety.For more information or to purchase the Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla, visit www.zionhealth.com About Zion Health Inc. Inc.:Zion Health Inc. Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, non-toxic personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, effective ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the transformative powers of ionic clay minerals, Zion Health Inc. crafts innovative solutions designed to enhance the health and wellness of skin, body, and hair. By combining nature’s best with cutting-edge technology, our products deliver effective care for everyday essentials.

