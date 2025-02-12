Transformational gift to accelerate Penn Medicine care

From left to right, Penn Medicine Board Chair Dhan Pai, Interim Penn President J. Larry Jameson, donors Catherine and Anthony Clifton, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania CEO Regina Cunningham, University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin B. Mahoney, Interim EVP of the University for the Health System and Perelman School of Medicine Dean Jonathan A. Epstein

PHILADELPHIA—Penn Medicine announced a transformative gift from Catherine and Anthony Clifton to usher in a new era of innovation in clinical care, research, and education.

The Cliftons, civic leaders and philanthropists with deep Philadelphia roots, are longtime supporters of Penn Medicine and champions of accessible, compassionate, and cutting-edge health care for all. In recognition of the gift, the Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania will be renamed The Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs.

Located at the heart of Penn Medicine’s campus in University City, the $1.6 billion facility—the largest capital project in Penn’s history, designed by Foster + Partners—contains 47 operating rooms and 504 private patient rooms, each fitted with space where families and friends can comfortably spend time close to their loved ones, and designed for patient comfort and family support.

“It is an honor to see the Clifton name attached to this world-class facility,” said Lord Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of world-renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners. “With Catherine’s education, experience in health care, and years of service on the Penn Medicine board, she brings a profound understanding of how enhancing patient-centered care leads to better outcomes. The Cliftons’ gift will further humanize the building and patient experience.”

“Being part of Penn Medicine’s vision to transform health care is an incredible honor,” said Catherine and Anthony Clifton. “We have long admired its commitment to advancing medicine, pioneering new treatments, and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care. It is our deepest hope that The Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs will serve as a catalyst for discoveries that will shape the future of medicine for generations to come.”

“Catherine and Anthony Clifton are revolutionizing the future of health care in profound ways. Their extraordinary generosity will leave an indelible mark on Penn Medicine, accelerating innovation in patient care, research, and medical education,” said Interim President of the University of Pennsylvania J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD.

“Catherine and Anthony’s record-setting gift is a defining moment in Penn Medicine’s evolution,” said University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin B. Mahoney. “The Clifton Center strengthens our ability to push the boundaries of medicine, improving patient care, advancing research, and training the next generation of physicians.”

Since opening as the Pavilion in October 2021, The Clifton Center teams have cared for hundreds of thousands of patients, including nearly 213,000 visits to its emergency department, more than 1,720 lifesaving organ transplants, and 110 daily surgical procedures. The facility also plays a key role in Penn Medicine’s clinical research ecosystem, serving over 350,000 patients in studies like CAR T cell therapy for glioblastoma and MRI techniques for prediction of coma recovery. The center’s rooftop helipad enables rapid transfers of more than 4,000 critically ill patients annually for specialized “rescue” programs.

Since 2010, Catherine Clifton has been an influential member of the Penn Medicine board. A distinguished leader in public health, philanthropy, and urban planning, Catherine’s career spans academia, nonprofit governance, and corporate leadership. A proud University of Pennsylvania alumna, she holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in city and regional planning, together with a master’s degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She has served on the faculty of Tufts University School of Medicine’s Community Medicine department, training future health care professionals, and previously worked as vice president of Review Publishing, overseeing critical media and public engagement initiatives.

Beyond her professional career, Catherine has been a driving force in cultural leadership. She is vice chair of the Kimmel Center Board of Directors, leading its Education & Audience and Nominating Governance Committees, and vice chair of the Philadelphia Orchestra Association Board of Directors. Her civic contributions extend to Philadelphia Hospitality, Inc. and The Fleisher Art Memorial, further shaping the city’s cultural and philanthropic landscape.

Anthony Clifton is the principal owner and founder of AAC Holdings LLC, a consulting and mentoring firm that supports small business owners and senior managers. He previously served as chairman and CEO of Review Publishing, which operated newspapers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including the South Philly Review, the Philadelphia Weekly, and the Atlantic City Weekly. Anthony has held leadership roles at Comcast Corporation, State Street Bank, First National Bank of Chicago, and the United Kingdom Treasury Department. He has also served on the boards of the Local Media Association, the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Philadelphia, and the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia.

Catherine’s family has significantly contributed to advancing Penn Medicine’s mission. She is the daughter of Ralph Roberts, the founder of Comcast Corporation, and served together with her father on the Penn Medicine board.