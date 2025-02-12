Province implements actions on land

CANADA, February 12 - Today, the Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Steven Myers announced immediate actions in support of local municipal governments, resident engagement and the protection of land in PEI.

This includes starting community engagement on a province-wide land-use plan for the Island and the Municipal Government Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to the Lands Protection Act and enhancing oversight of non-resident land ownership.

“Our land must be managed in ways that best serve the long-term interests of the Island, balancing population growth, the protection of prime agricultural land, and climate change adaptation. We are taking decisive action on land-use and ownership to ensure our land is preserved for current and future generations of Islanders.” - Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Steven Myers

The State of the Island, the first step in the creation of a province-wide land-use plan, is now available online. The report looks at the current social, environmental, cultural and economic conditions and trends across the province and their potential impacts on land-use considerations.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) for community engagement in the development of the land-use plan will be published later today. Community engagement is expected to begin later this spring.

To support a land-use plan that considers the unique needs of Island jurisdictions, government has started discussions with the Institute of Island Studies at the University of Prince Edward Island to review land-use planning in other Island jurisdictions with similar economic sectors and coastal land considerations.

The province is also reviewing the Municipal Government Act to ensure it continues to foster effective local governance and service delivery. As part of this process, Islanders will be invited to provide input on key areas of the Act including:

strengthening local decision-making, transparency and accountability

improving the provision of local services such as water, sewer, fire, police services, emergency planning, land-use planning, recreational facilities and programming

enhancing public engagement in local government

This consultation process will include interviews with municipal leaders and staff, public meetings, and opportunities for written submissions. More details can be found at Municipal Government Act Engagement and Consultation.

“This review is an opportunity to ensure the Act remains a relevant and effective tool for municipalities,” Myers said. “I want to see residents and municipal leaders take part in this important conversation.”

With respect to transparency on land holdings, on February 4, 2025, Minister Myers asked the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to immediately investigate land holdings – both directly and indirectly - of the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute Inc. and Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society, following the rules of Section 12(1) of the Lands Protection Act.

“Islanders have valid concerns about who owns land and how it is being used, especially since we are a small province with limited land. But it’s important too that these discussions are based on evidence, not assumptions,” said Myers. “This is a report that I will be making public.”

Additionally, amendments to the Lands Protection Act are planned for the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly to enhance oversight of land holdings for non-residents.

“Whether it’s about development, planning, agriculture, or ownership, how we use our land is an important topic that Islanders want to discuss and be a part of,” said Myers. “I am committed to finding a way forward to protect our land and ensure its sustainable development.”

