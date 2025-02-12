Pizza Nova celebrates unveiling of the Sam & Gemma Primucci and Family Computed Tomography Unit at Scarborough Health Network

Toronto, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova and the Primucci family celebrate the unveiling of The Sam & Gemma Primucci and Family Computed Tomography Unit at the new Northpine Diagnostic Imaging Department at Scarborough Health Network (SHN). The milestone is a reflection of the Primucci family’s deep commitment to and appreciation for the community where their dreams of founding a pizza restaurant were born.

"Scarborough holds a special place in our hearts," said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "The community embraced my family when we opened our first location, and we are honoured to give back by supporting the Scarborough Health Network in delivering exceptional healthcare services. We hope this contribution helps improve the lives of many for years to come."

The unveiling took place before the official opening of SHN's Northpine Diagnostic Imaging Department, a state-of-the-art 36,000-square-foot facility designed to provide advanced medical imaging services to Scarborough residents. The Primucci family's contribution has helped bring this cutting-edge department to life, ensuring the community has access to world-class diagnostic imaging services under one roof.

The Northpine Diagnostic Imaging Department at SHN's General Hospital will officially open its doors on February 18, 2025, welcoming patients into a new era of diagnostic care in Scarborough. Pizza Nova joins a large network of community donors who have contributed to the department's success.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

