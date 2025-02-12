Keynode Marks 7th Anniversary with Exclusive Crypto Staking Rewards Event- Offer Ending Soon!

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynode, a top crypto staking platform, is still celebrating 7 years of immense success with a special limited-time staking event for all users. The offers started on 5th February and ends 13th February. This anniversary event gives all crypto enthusiasts a chance to earn more through a high-yield 7-day staking plan.

As the crypto staking space is evolving, platforms like Keynode are leading the way in providing secure and flexible staking solutions that make earning crypto staking rewards easy. This 7-day staking event is a demonstration of Keynode’s commitment to user experience and staking benefits, ensuring all investors are covered despite their crypto experience.

A Milestone Celebration with Higher Rewards

Keynode’s 7th Anniversary Special offer is designed to give users crypto staking rewards at competitive daily rates. Users can choose from multiple staking plans that fit their investment capacity like the ones shown below:

Min 777 USDT – 1.40% daily | Total return: 76.15 USDT

Min 3,777 USDT – 1.60% daily | Total return: 423.02 USDT

Min 5,777 USDT – 1.90% daily | Total return: 768.34 USDT

Min 7,777 USDT – 2.20% daily | Total return: 1,197.66 USDT

Min 17,777 USDT – 2.50% daily | Total return: 3,110.98 USDT

Min 27,777 USDT – 2.80% daily | Total return: 5,444.29 USDT

With daily payout and the flexibility to choose your staking amount to fit your goals, you can grab this time-limited offer before it ends on 13th February.

In the past 7 years, Keynode has established itself as a secure and user-friendly crypto staking platform. Unlike traditional staking processes that require technical knowledge and high minimum investment, Keynode makes it easy for users to stake their assets with just a few clicks. This seamless experience has made the crypto staking platform a go-to choice among crypto investors.

Expanding Access to Crypto Staking Platforms

As crypto staking demand grows, there is a need for crypto staking platforms that balance security, speed, and profitability. Keynode addresses this by providing a simple staking experience, a low entry barrier, and institutional-grade security to protect users' funds.

Also, this platform supports staking for multiple cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tezos (XTZ), Cosmos (ATOM), and Polygon (MATIC) so that investors can diversify their staking portfolios.

To further encourage user participation, the platform is also offering a $100 staking bonus for new sign-ups and a referral commission program. Therefore, users can earn extra crypto staking rewards by referring others to the platform, making this event even more rewarding.

Final Days to Participate - Stake Now

With the February 13 deadline approaching fast, crypto investors are encouraged to take advantage of Keynode’s 7th Anniversary staking offer. This limited-time offer will provide high staking rewards for all levels of investors.

For more information about the event, visit www.keynode.net and start staking now.

About KeyNode

KeyNode is a crypto staking platform that offers more secure, fast, and rewarding staking solutions for investors of all levels. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Keynode is driving growth in the crypto staking space by making staking easy, profitable, and hassle-free.

Contact information:

Email: info(at)keynode.net

Phone: (+1) 678-310-6834

Location: 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, United States, New York

