AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | January 2025

Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
January   YTD - January Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2025 2024 %Chg   2025 2024 %Chg Jan-2025  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 5,308 5,987 -11.3   5,308 5,987 -11.3 72,369  
  40 < 100 HP 2,631 3,145 -16.3   2,631 3,145 -16.3 31,525  
  100+ HP 1,103 1,506 -26.8   1,103 1,506 -26.8 9,994  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 9,042 10,638 -15.0   9,042 10,638 -15.0 113,888  
4WD Farm Tractors 101 222 -54.5   101 222 -54.5 664  
Total Farm Tractors 9,143 10,860 -15.8   9,143 10,860 -15.8 114,552  
Self-Prop Combines 97 460 -78.9   97 460 -78.9 735

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Statistics Committee
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | January 2025

