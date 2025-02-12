AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | January 2025

January YTD - January Beginning

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Jan-2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 5,308 5,987 -11.3 5,308 5,987 -11.3 72,369 40 < 100 HP 2,631 3,145 -16.3 2,631 3,145 -16.3 31,525 100+ HP 1,103 1,506 -26.8 1,103 1,506 -26.8 9,994 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 9,042 10,638 -15.0 9,042 10,638 -15.0 113,888 4WD Farm Tractors 101 222 -54.5 101 222 -54.5 664 Total Farm Tractors 9,143 10,860 -15.8 9,143 10,860 -15.8 114,552 Self-Prop Combines 97 460 -78.9 97 460 -78.9 735

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



