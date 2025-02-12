Top Rank Boxing Announces Twisted Tea as the Official Malt Beverage Partner for 2025

Expanded Partnership Will Offer Twisted Fan Experiences, Exhilarating Activations and Dynamic Branded Content

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s no. 1 hard iced tea brand[1], is stepping into the ring in a bigger way with Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotion, as the Official Malt Beverage Partner for the organization’s 2025 slate of events. First having joined forces in 2024, Top Rank and Twisted Tea are expanding their partnership with a more robust in-arena presence, local activations and branded content to amplify the fan experience by bringing together two powerhouse brands known for delivering excitement and energy.

Twisted Tea will leverage Top Rank’s unparalleled stable of world-class fighters. Fans will experience Twisted Tea as the “Official Walkout Partner” with a dynamic entrance welcoming the fighters to center ring. Additionally, fight fans can expect exclusive experiences, custom digital and social media content, and branded integrations that will make fight night even more exhilarating. Top Rank and Twisted Tea will join forces on four shoulder programming shows, showcasing the “Greatest Hits” of former and current Top Rank fighters. Twisted Tea’s presence will be felt in venues and living rooms, uniting boxing enthusiasts with a hard iced tea that packs a serious punch.

“Top Rank is elated to team up with Twisted Tea, an innovative brand that consistently breaks new ground and puts fans first,” said Brian Kelly, Top Rank’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Boxing is about unforgettable experiences, and we look forward to creating many more with Twisted Tea in our corner throughout 2025.”

This expanded collaboration debuts with a high-stakes lightweight championship bout on Friday, Feb. 14, as WBO world champion Denys Berinchyk defends his title against rising American superstar Keyshawn Davis at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“We’re thrilled to enter the ring with Top Rank and champion the fight with boxing’s most dedicated fans,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. “Returning for a second year, we’ll be rolling out new touchpoints for fans to engage, including social content, twisted experiences, and fight day refreshment with the hard iced tea they know and love.”

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

About Top Rank

Innovation has been the standard at Top Rank since it was established in 1973 by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. The boxing industry’s leading promotional company, Top Rank has shaped, developed, and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars and Hall of Famers, including Muhammad Ali, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury. For more information, visit www.toprank.com.

