Docker Announces Don Johnson as New CEO, Succeeding Scott Johnston

Docker enters next phase of growth and innovation with new leadership

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® , the leading development suite of products built specifically for cloud-native development, today announced the appointment of Don Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 12, 2024. Johnson was formerly the founder and Executive Vice President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. He succeeds Scott Johnston, who will be departing Docker on the same date.

Recognizing Scott Johnston

Under Scott Johnston’s leadership, Docker continued to expand its position as the developer-first platform, driving innovation, security, and scalability.

“Scott’s leadership has been definitional in establishing Docker as the most loved and indispensable developer platform for over 24 million developers, accelerating modern app development at an unparalleled scale,” said Rob Bearden, Docker Board Member. “On behalf of the entire Docker team and board, we thank Scott for his contributions and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

"The past five years have been an incredible journey. I’m very proud of our growth and all that we’ve accomplished as a team, and so excited for where Docker is going. Don is the perfect leader to drive Docker’s next phase of growth and expansion," said Scott Johnston.

Welcoming Don Johnson as CEO

Johnson joins Docker to drive its ambitious expansion into new areas stretching across the development life cycle and cloud-based services. At Oracle he founded Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), building it from the ground up into a hyperscale cloud platform that runs everything from mission-critical apps and enterprise workloads to massive AI training clusters. Previously he was at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a technical leader from its inception. His deep expertise in developer platforms, hyperscale cloud, and building high performance engineering teams positions him perfectly to lead Docker’s next phase of innovation and growth.

“I’m honored to join Docker and grateful to take the reins from Scott, who has built an incredible foundation. Docker both feels like a cool new startup and the bedrock of the container native universe, prevalent now and moving towards ubiquitous as Cloud Native takes over the world. But there is so much opportunity to solve the broad array of challenges that developers and businesses continue to struggle with – from building and running the latest AI models, to running and operating in a secure and scalable manner, to achieving advanced levels of compliance, to just not breaking the build in CI. Everything is harder than it should be. Every challenge that developers face is an opportunity for us to step in, take on the burden, and make their lives easier. You’re going to see Docker solve these problems and more, building and innovating, and shipping things fast. This is going to be a blast. I couldn’t be more excited to be here,” said Johnson.

Docker is already loved by over 24 million developers, but the next era of Docker is about more than making containers easier—it’s about making modern software development frictionless, secure, and scalable.

About Docker

Docker drives modern software development by making it easy to adopt container technology to radically boost productivity, security, testing, and collaboration at every step of the developer experience. Embraced by developers worldwide, Docker’s unmatched flexibility and choice make it the preferred tool for developers seeking efficiency and innovation for creating modern applications. Learn more about Docker at www.docker.com .

Media Contact David Oro press@docker.com

