NEURONES: 8.6% organic growth in 2024

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2024 annual revenues Nanterre, February 12, 2025 (after trading)

8.6% organic growth in 2024

(being audited, in € millions) 2023 2024 Growth of which organic Revenues 741.2 810.4 + 9.3% + 8.6%

Achievements

Forecasts for the year were exceeded, both in terms of activity and operating profit:

revenues totaled €810.4 million, up 9.3% (with 8.1% growth in Q4 );





operating profit represented 9.6% of revenues (€77.9 million *).





With double-digit growth, the Group's expansion is driven by digital projects, data, cybersecurity, public clouds, sovereign ans trusted clouds (SecNumCloud).

The Group’s net increase in the payroll of 340 by 2024 has been supplemented by greater use of subcontracting.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, the forecasts for 2025 will be posted along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES

With 7,100 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible

www.neurones.net



