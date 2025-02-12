Randall & Bruch, PC Spotlights Virginia Beach Office for Family Law Services

Randall & Bruch Family Law in Virginia Beach

Randall & Bruch expands to Virginia Beach Office, offering expert Family Law services with two experienced attorneys for local families.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randall & Bruch, PC, a distinguished full-service law firm serving Southeastern Virginia, is shining a spotlight on its new Virginia Beach office as part of its continued commitment to providing accessible legal support to local communities.

The Virginia Beach office, located at 468 Investors Place, Suite 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23452, provides a dedicated focus on family law issues. The Virginia Beach office is led by a legal team with decades of experience in custody, divorce, support, and other legal services surrounding family law, who advocate for families, parents, and spouses throughout the region.

Randall & Bruch, PC continues to uphold its mission of delivering trusted legal representation with personalized attention during a client's most challenging moments.

Your Trusted Family Law Advocates in Virginia Beach

Randall & Bruch, PC is excited to shine a light on the Virginia Beach office and the hardworking and experienced family law attorneys within.

Tammy McClenney, a Virginia Beach native, brings more than 30 years of experience to the table, with a career that spans roles as a police sergeant, working with the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney and now primarily as a family law attorney. “Clients need not only legal advice but personal support and someone to fight for them during tough times,” she shares, highlighting her belief that legal work is just as much about caring for people as it is about the law.

Cindy Ewing, with over 25 years of experience, has earned a reputation for handling tough family law cases, from divorce to child custody and support, especially those with complex financial elements. Her background as a Certified Public Accountant adds a special advantage in these types of cases. “I’m committed to protecting my clients’ interests while providing strong representation,” Cindy says—a promise that has helped her build lasting relationships with clients.

Both attorneys have already made a significant impact on Virginia Beach residents and families and look forward to helping more individuals now and in the future.

Strengthening Our Virginia Presence to Better Serve You

Randall & Bruch, PC has long been recognized for its dedication to providing exceptional legal services, and its expansion into Virginia Beach highlights the law firm’s commitment to meeting the growing family law needs of the community. With several decades of experience, the firm’s attorneys bring deep expertise in family law matters, from divorce and child custody to spousal support. They are known for their strong relationships with local judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement while focusing on compassionate, client-centered representation. This expansion ensures that Virginia Beach residents can access trusted, skilled attorneys who prioritize their unique family law challenges.

Residents of Virginia Beach and nearby regions can contact Randall & Bruch, PC at +1 (757) 742-6115, available 24/7, or by completing the online contact form.

