Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center Celebrating USPS’s 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp Release

Pensacola's Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center is excited to celebrate the release of USPS's new 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp release.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center, a trusted provider of packing and shipping services in the Pensacola community, is excited to celebrate the release of the USPS’s 2025 Love Series Forever Stamp just in time for Valentine’s Day. The stamp features an untitled 1985 drawing by Keith Haring, which showcases two figures reaching for a red heart.

As an official USPS partner, Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center is ready to offer this iconic symbol of connection to their customers. The stamp is available now and provides a meaningful way to add a personal touch to personal correspondence. Keith Haring’s artwork has continued to resonate as a reminder of love, making it perfect for any letter or package for a friend or family member.

“We love the new stamp, and we’re excited to offer it to our customers so they can add the perfect touch for their Valentine’s Day mail or even year-round,” said Tommy Armstrong, owner of Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center. “It’s always nice to be able to add a heartfelt touch, and we love helping people stay connected through mail.”

Along with special stamps, Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center proudly provides a wide range of shipping and business services to the Pensacola community. From mailbox rentals, print and documents services, and professional packing, the professionally trained team is available to help. In addition, they are also available for U-Haul rentals. As an official U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, they provide trucks, supplies, and trailers to help with an easy moving process.

For more information about the stamp and Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center’s services, visit their location at 120 Chiefs Way Ste 1. Pensacola, FL 32507 or call (850) 455-1234.

About Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center

Warrington Pack & Ship Business Center is committed to exceptional customer service and providing the community with top-notch packing, shipping, printing, and business services. They aim to be a one-stop shop for all logistical needs, focusing on trustworthy solutions for individuals and businesses alike. Find out more at www.packandshipstores.com.

