Secretary Naig Recognizes Conservation Leaders at Iowa Agribusiness Showcase

Awards presented to Iowa Soybean Association conservation agronomist and recently retired GROWMARK leader

ALTOONA, Iowa (Feb. 12, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Secretary’s Ag Leader Award for Conservation to two individuals who have demonstrated significant leadership and made noteworthy contributions toward improving water quality throughout Iowa. Evan Brehm, a conservation agronomist with the Iowa Soybean Association, and Liz Hobart, a recently retired government relations leader with GROWMARK, were recognized by Secretary Naig at the annual Agribusiness Association of Iowa Showcase and Conference in Altoona.

“I am delighted to present Evan Brehm and Liz Hobart with the Ag Leader Award for Conservation. Iowa has set records for conservation each of the last three years and that would not be possible without passionate leaders like Evan and Liz. They have been instrumental in working with farmers, landowners, businesses, and many other public and private partners to get more conservation practices established,” said Secretary Naig. “As we further accelerate this work in the years and decades ahead, it will take ongoing coordination and cooperation by many partners across all landscapes to keep the momentum building. I’m confident that this progress will continue because of dedicated folks like Liz and Evan.”

Evan Brehm, Iowa Soybean Association Conservation Agronomist

Secretary’s Ag Leader Award - Leader in Conservation

Evan Brehm is a certified crop advisor who serves as a conservation agronomist with the Iowa Soybean Association. Based in eastern Iowa, he works closely with ag retailers, farmers, and the City of Cedar Rapids to implement conservation practices that contribute to soil health, improved water quality and greater farmer productivity. He is responsible for connecting growers to cost share programs, providing advice on nutrient management, and delivering technical assistance for the installation of edge-of-field practices. Evan has been an integral part of several batch and build projects aimed at scaling up the installation of edge-of-field practices as part of the Middle Cedar Watershed Regional Conservation Partnership Project (RCPP). These practices include saturated buffers, bioreactors and water quality wetlands, among many others. Working alongside ag retailers in eastern Iowa, Evan has developed relationships with sales agronomists to promote conservation practices and has assisted with signing up farmers for participation in publicly and privately funded conservation programs. Cover crop utilization has gained traction in east central Iowa, and he hopes that momentum will continue to build in the years ahead. He believes that trusted relationships and collaboration are keys to meeting big conservation goals.

Liz Hobart, GROWMARK (Retired)

Secretary’s Ag Leader Award - Leader in Conservation

Liz Hobart recently retired from GROWMARK, an agricultural cooperative with locations in more than 40 states, after serving as Government Relations Manager since 2013. Prior to that leadership role, she spent more than a decade working with the Illinois Farm Bureau. Liz began working with GROWMARK just as the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy was announced. Liz brought a valuable perspective to the conversation and always looked for ways that ag retailers could partner with states, including the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and other partners. Liz was instrumental in developing one of the only Natural Resources Conservation Service RCPP projects led by an ag retailer. Largely thanks to Liz’s leadership, GROWMARK continues to be a strong promoter of the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative’s on-farm trials and has helped to get farmers within their network signed-up to participate. She served on the Iowa Nutrient Research and Education Council (INREC) Advisory Board since its inception, in addition to many other boards and working groups within Iowa and neighboring states. Though Liz has retired, her passion and leadership serves as a positive example for many. We are greatly appreciative of her many contributions to Iowa and beyond.

To learn more about the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s soil conservation and water quality programs, visit iowaagriculture.gov and cleanwateriowa.org.

Photo Caption: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, right, presented the Secretary's Ag Leader Award - Leader in Conservation to Liz Hobart, left, on Feb. 12, 2025 during the annual Agribusiness Association of Iowa Showcase and Conference in Altoona. Secretary Naig also presented the award to Evan Brehm, but due to inclement weather, Evan was unable to attend the presentation.

