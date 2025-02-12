ADOT reopens improved I-10 Orange Grove interchange

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has finished reconstructing the interchange of Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road, reopening the busy interchange to traffic early Wednesday morning.

The interchange is part of a $171 million ADOT project to improve traffic flow and safety by reconstructing and widening I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads. It had been closed since April 2023, with the exception of the westbound exit ramp.

The improved Orange Grove interchange features wider entrance and exit ramps to enhance safety and reduce delays. New Interstate 10 bridges provide higher clearance for traffic flowing underneath on Orange Grove Road.

Crews can now focus on the last major element of the project: creating a new access to the interstate by extending Sunset Road east of I-10 to River Road. That involves building new bridges over the railroad tracks and the Rillito River, an element of the project funded by Pima County. As is the case with Orange Grove Road, the Sunset Road interchange will include wider entrance and exit ramps than the previous configuration.

The Sunset Road interchange is expected to open as the project winds down in late 2025.

Other project improvements include:

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments.

ADOT is maintaining access to businesses throughout the project.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.



