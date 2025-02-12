Submit Release
Healing Isn’t A Solitary Act: New Memoir NO JOURNEY IS DONE ALONE Explores How Connection Breeds Resilience, Recovery, and Renewal

Retired police officer turned fitness professional shares healing journey in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rediscovering Resilience: Edward Thornton’s Powerful Memoir on Healing and Connection

Over four centuries ago, John Donne penned the timeless words, “No man is an island.” Today, that sentiment remains as poignant as ever, especially for retired police officer Edward “Thumper” Thornton. After a life-changing injury and the deep scars of PTSD, Thornton faced a breaking point. Feeling lost and disconnected, he began to understand a profound truth: healing is not a solitary act.

In his deeply personal memoir, No Journey Is Done Alone, Thornton shares his journey from despair to resilience. “Healing isn’t just about the body—it’s about the soul,” Thornton reflects. “Through life’s trials, I’ve come to see that true healing flourishes through connection—acts of love, kindness, and even the smallest gestures of support from others.”

No Journey Is Done Alone is more than a memoir; it’s a beacon of hope for those navigating their own struggles. Thornton candidly explores the power of reconnecting with oneself and others, tapping into a reservoir of inner strength, and embracing the transformative role of community. Through each setback, he unearthed not only his resilience but also the beauty of human connection and the lessons found in pain.

Thornton’s voice resonates with authenticity and wisdom, offering readers a roadmap to self-discovery and renewal. “Every struggle carries the seed of transformation,” he says. “My story is a reminder that together, we can grow stronger.”

A heartfelt and inspiring testament to the strength of the human spirit, No Journey Is Done Alone invites readers to reexamine their own connections and find hope in the shared experiences of others. Whether facing personal loss, trauma, or the challenges of daily life, Thornton’s story proves that no journey—no matter how hard—is ever truly walked alone.

“No Journey Is Done Alone” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author:

Edward “Thumper” Thornton is a retired law enforcement officer and the author of “Dancing with Ice” and “A Deadly Echo.” With degrees in health sciences and kinesiology, he is a certified Pilates instructor, specializing in helping others overcome mobility and chronic health challenges. He lives in Sahuarita, Arizona, with his wife, Victoria.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572376475741

Edward Thornton

thumpologist@gmail.com

