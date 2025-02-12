Muck Rack Introduces Integrated Social Listening

PR professionals can now analyze social and earned media together in one seamless AI-powered platform to inform strategy

Miami, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the leading provider of award-winning PR software built for brands and agencies work, today introduced a groundbreaking new way public relations and communications teams can track and measure brand perception on social and earned media with the launch of Muck Rack Social Listening. The new suite of tools provides an expansive view of how social media and news coverage work together in the broader media ecosystem, empowering customers to strategically engage their audience, anticipate crises, and measure the full impact of their campaigns—all within one comprehensive integrated platform.

Muck Rack Social Listening is powered by its superior media infrastructure of hundreds of millions of data points on journalists and media outlets across digital, broadcast, print, podcasts, newsletters and social media. It’s also supported by data and technology from Keyhole, the social listening platform Muck Rack acquired in September 2024, that tracks direct and indirect brand mentions, hashtags, influencers and keywords across Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

“When brands have news to share, it’s essential to identify who’s shaping the global conversation and where those conversations are happening,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “Communications professionals need technology specifically designed for public relations workflows—not repurposed tools built for other teams with different structures and priorities. With Muck Rack Social Listening, PR teams can now seamlessly monitor conversations, identify key influencers, and analyze engagement metrics to drive more effective communication strategies.”

A New Era for PR: Integrated Social Listening

Muck Rack Social Listening enables PR teams to:

Monitor real-time conversations about their brand, industry, and competitors across major social platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and forums.

real-time conversations about their brand, industry, and competitors across major social platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and forums. Identify influential voices and understand who is driving engagement in relevant conversations.

and understand who is driving engagement in relevant conversations. Analyze sentiment and engagement patterns to gauge audience reactions and refine messaging.

to gauge audience reactions and refine messaging. Measure Impact with integrated social and earned media analytics to demonstrate campaign effectiveness.

New Social Listening Templates and Widgets

Within Muck Rack Dashboards, Muck Rack is introducing two new Social Dashboard Templates. Customers who opt for Social Listening can choose from:

Social and Earned Media Analysis – A holistic view of social and earned media impact. Social Listening Impact Analysis – Focused insights on social conversation trends and engagement.

Within those templates, customers can customize the metrics that matter most to them, including:

Social Engagements Timeline – Tracks likes, shares, and comments over time.

– Tracks likes, shares, and comments over time. Social Impressions Timeline – Displays the reach of posts over time.

– Displays the reach of posts over time. Social Word Cloud: Hashtags & Keywords – Highlights trending topics and sentiment.

– Highlights trending topics and sentiment. Social Media Sentiment – Categorizes content as positive, negative, or neutral.

– Categorizes content as positive, negative, or neutral. Social Share of Voice – Compares brand mentions across platforms.

– Compares brand mentions across platforms. Social Posts by Location – Maps where conversations are happening globally.

– Maps where conversations are happening globally. Most Linked Websites & Pages – Identifies top sources of referral traffic.

– Identifies top sources of referral traffic. Social Media Post Types – Analyzes engagement through original posts, shares, and replies.

– Analyzes engagement through original posts, shares, and replies. Total Social Widgets – Displays key social metrics, including total posts, users, engagements, reach, and impressions.

These updates are the next step in Muck Rack's ongoing expansion into social listening, which began with the company's partnership with Keyhole that launched in November 2023, and continued with its acquisition of Keyhole in September 2024. Muck Rack will release additional integrated social listening enhancements throughout 2025, including reporting capabilities and influencer data to further support PR professionals.

The integration comes on the heels of Muck Rack’s acquisition of leading global media intelligence company Ruepoint in January 2025 to unite Ruepoint’s industry expertise, seasoned content augmentation capabilities, and measurement and insights services with Muck Rack’s worldclass data and AI-powered tooling. Through the acquisition, Muck Rack is delivering even more robust professional services to its customers through curated monitoring, digests and insights, to help inform PR and communication decisions and strategies.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the leading provider of award-winning PR software built for how brands and agencies work. The only public relations software powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves, Muck Rack combines media database, monitoring and reporting for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps more than 5,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com .



