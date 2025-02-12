Snagit and Camtasia 2025 Introduce AI and Screentelligence-Powered Workflows for Faster, More Impactful Content Creation

Step Capture, AI Avatars, Smart Redact, and Cursor Enhancements Empower Users to Create Professional Content Faster than Ever

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, today released the newest editions of its award-winning Snagit and Camtasia products with advanced features focusing on simplifying workflows and improving capture and recording experiences. Snagit is an essential tool for professionals who capture, enhance, and share screenshots and videos, creating polished visual content that advances workplace communication and collaboration. Camtasia is an industry-leading screen recording, video, and audio editing solution to simplify the creation of high-quality tutorials, demos, training, and visual content. The 2025 versions are the final annual releases before TechSmith transitions to continuous delivery through its new subscription offerings.

“We’ve enhanced Snagit and Camtasia with new AI and Screentelligence features to make it faster and easier for users to achieve their creative goals,” said Tony Lambert, CTO of TechSmith. “User feedback heavily inspired these improvements, helping us simplify and streamline our most popular workflows and features so users can create content with less effort and improve visual communication within teams and organizations. We’re excited to build on this foundation with continuous updates throughout the year.”

Screentelligence leverages machine learning models and TechSmith's proprietary algorithms to provide users with context-aware layout, design, and editing suggestions. By analyzing metadata locally, data never leaves the user environment for optimal speed and security.

Snagit 2025 Features

Snagit 2025 leverages AI and Screentelligence-powered features to perform nearly all of the creation work, allowing users to focus on refining content. The new features enhance creation speed and professional polish across everyday training, documentation, and workplace communications. With Snagit 2025, users can boost clarity, protect privacy, and engage their audience more effectively.

Step Capture: Quickly create visual how-to guides and step-by-step instructions by simply going through the process. Snagit captures the individual steps and clicks and automatically organizes them into a structured guide. This feature is ideal for HR and IT professionals, as well as team leads and managers who often document and share processes like how to use software or access files.

Quickly create visual how-to guides and step-by-step instructions by simply going through the process. Snagit captures the individual steps and clicks and automatically organizes them into a structured guide. This feature is ideal for HR and IT professionals, as well as team leads and managers who often document and share processes like how to use software or access files. Smart Redact: Automatically detects and blurs, pixelates, or redacts nine types of sensitive information from an image including mailing addresses, credit card or phone numbers, and more from screenshots with a single toggle.

Automatically detects and blurs, pixelates, or redacts nine types of sensitive information from an image including mailing addresses, credit card or phone numbers, and more from screenshots with a single toggle. Background Noise Removal: Eliminates background noise on user audio in any environment. This feature is excellent for creating ad hoc videos in the office, at home, or in a coffee shop with none of the quality concerns.

Eliminates background noise on user audio in any environment. This feature is excellent for creating ad hoc videos in the office, at home, or in a coffee shop with none of the quality concerns. Customizable Share Link (enterprise exclusive): Enables single-click share link functionality with existing corporate platforms and environments such as OneDrive or Google Drive.

Enables single-click share link functionality with existing corporate platforms and environments such as OneDrive or Google Drive. Virtual Background Capabilities (Mac exclusive): Enables the blurring or changing of the webcam background during video recordings. Great for masking the cluttered home office or showcasing corporate branding while recording.

Enables the blurring or changing of the webcam background during video recordings. Great for masking the cluttered home office or showcasing corporate branding while recording. Corner Rounding: Easily round the corners of screen captures to give a softer, more modern aesthetic.

Easily round the corners of screen captures to give a softer, more modern aesthetic. Instant Asset Access: Immediate retrieval of Snagit’s comprehensive Asset Library with one click of a button.



Camtasia 2025 Features

Camtasia 2025 delivers advanced AI and editing capabilities helping users effortlessly develop more polished and professional videos in a fraction of the time. The new features deliver a number of quality-of-life improvements that make it easier than ever to create and view tutorials, demos, and training content.

Background Noise Removal: Instantly removes all background noise to provide clear audio. The effect is automatically applied while using Rev and can be applied manually to any recording or video in the editor.

Instantly removes all background noise to provide clear audio. The effect is automatically applied while using Rev and can be applied manually to any recording or video in the editor. Dynamic Caption Editing: Manually adjust, add, or remove words and spaces in the dynamic captions feature instead of relying solely on the transcription.

Manually adjust, add, or remove words and spaces in the dynamic captions feature instead of relying solely on the transcription. Smarter, More Engaging Cursor Movements: Advanced cursor enhancements that improve clarity, engagement, and instructional value in videos. Cursor Motion Blur: Smooths onscreen cursor movements for a more natural, polished look—minimizing visible hesitations or unnatural pauses made during screen recording. Kinetic Cursor: Enhances cursor movement by dynamically pointing in the direction of the next click, guiding viewers’ attention more effectively. Focus indicators like this new feature were ranked in the top five most important characteristics of training videos in TechSmith’s 2024 Video Viewer Trends Report . Cursor Elevation: Brings the cursor to the front of the screen so it is never hidden behind other annotations, layers, or effects.

Advanced cursor enhancements that improve clarity, engagement, and instructional value in videos. AI Avatars (Camtasia Pro exclusive): Utilize a diverse selection of human avatars to deliver your message in video, ideal for training professionals seeking to localize and scale corporate training programs efficiently.



To learn about subscription and single license pricing and details for Snagit 2025, visit https://www.techsmith.com/store/snagit. To view subscription and single license pricing for Camtasia 2025 Essentials, Create, and Pro product plans, visit https://www.techsmith.com/store/camtasia.

About Snagit

Snagit is an award-winning tool for professionals to create polished visual content for workplace communication and collaboration. With a radically simple approach, Snagit allows users to capture images or videos of their screen, annotate content for clear instruction, and share within any preferred platform for viewing and/or team collaboration. Snagit is used by all Fortune 500 companies and more than 39 million people across more than 190 countries. Connect with Snagit on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . For more information, visit https://www.techsmith.com/snagit/ .

About Camtasia

Camtasia is an industry-leading screen recording, video, and audio editing solution to simplify the creation of high-quality tutorials, demos, training, and visual content. With a rich, expansive, and flexible feature set, Camtasia has the lowest barrier of entry of any recording and editing software, helping users educate, inspire, and excite their audience with professional-quality videos. Its intuitive Camtasia Rev workflow guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos. Camtasia is used by more than 34 million people globally, including all Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. In 2024, Camtasia was rated a top 5 screen and video capture solution by G2’s community of reviewers. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html . Connect with Camtasia on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram . For more information, visit https://www.techsmith.com/camtasia/ .

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Spring 2024 report and winner of a 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .

Media Contact:

Ross Blume

Fusion Public Relations

techsmith@fusionpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.