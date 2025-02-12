Semtech Wins “M2M Innovative Solution of the Year” Designation in 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, has been selected as winner of the “M2M Innovative Solution of The Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Semtech offers a comprehensive range of cellular and LoRa® based Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWA) devices and connectivity solutions. The devices and wireless LoRa technology feature longest-range industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) radio, enabling robust, long-range connectivity for machine-to-machine and IoT applications.

The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Semtech’s AirVantage® Smart Sensing, which helps with managing the design and configuration of a secure and scalable sensor network. Smart Sensing efficiently handles the influx of IoT data, extracting only relevant business information and seamlessly integrating it into IT systems. Users can easily install the plug-and-play solution for an enterprise-grade, scalable LoRaWAN® sensor network. Users simply select sensors from multiple vendors and Semtech harmonizes them for no-code upstream integration.

Users can then monitor and update all or part of their fleet through APIs or a web portal with sophisticated campaign management features to take care of operations across a large number of end devices. Semtech’s Connectivity and Management Services offer an API-first approach with a full suite of APIs and service options to rapidly create a solution that is tailored to meet specific business needs and technical requirements. Smart Sensing provides users with the flexibility to deploy managed, multi-vendor sensor networks and expand into new use cases across the whole enterprise. These generic use cases are applicable to many areas, including Retail and Hospitality, Industrial Monitoring, and Assisted Living.

“Our solution was designed to help companies, such as solution providers and large enterprises harness the benefits of IoT without grappling with technical intricacies. Smart Sensing represents our commitment to user-centric design, ensuring that end users don’t need to understand the complexities of end-device configurations to access the data they need,” said Richard Lansdowne, senior director of cloud services at Semtech. “It’s an honor to receive the ‘M2M Innovative Solution of the Year’ award from IoT Breakthrough. We’ll continue to enhance AirVantage Smart Sensing to revolutionize how IoT is managed - from deployment to data insights, making IoT a lot easier and faster for everyone.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“For companies seeking to enable their digital transformation, Smart Sensing offers a turnkey solution for managing the design and configuration of a secure and scalable sensor network. IoT management can be complex due to the number of options and technical jargon, making it daunting for businesses to adopt and integrate IoT,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Smart Sensing is the easiest way to realize your sensing network. By normalizing interactions with various smart devices, this solution puts the focus where it should be - on the insights these devices provide. Semtech makes IoT management easier, smarter, more intuitive, and more aligned with the needs of businesses and individuals alike.”

Semtech offers IoT solutions that allow businesses to connect and manage their devices, collect and analyze data, and improve decision-making. Semtech also operates as a full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) including a dedicated cellular core network, with a portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions. These technologies support a hybrid multi-connectivity approach to IoT with operation via cellular or LoRaWAN® public or private networks - whether terrestrial or non-terrestrial networks (NTN).

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, LoRa, AirVantage and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and trade names may be marks and names of their respective companies.

