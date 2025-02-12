Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $445,000, compared to the $295,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $1,254,000, compared to the $1,791,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2023. Earnings per share was $2.05 for December 31, 2024, compared to $2.93 for December 31, 2023. Return on Assets finished the year at 0.475% for 2024 compared to 0.723% for 2023. The Return on Equity finished the year at 6.14% for December 31, 2024, compared to 8.65% for December 31, 2023.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
         
       
    12/31/2024 12/31/2023  
         
Total Assets   $263,860 $247,713  
         
Loans receivable, net     175,742   168,672  
Allowance for loan losses     1,954   2,553  
Cash and cash equivalents     14,992   4,810  
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks     -   -  
Securities available for sale     54,567   59,404  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     3,082   3,082  
Deposits     225,904   207,779  
FHLB borrowings and note payable     15,000   15,000  
Accrued Interest and other liabilities     2,525   2,266  
Shareholders' equity     20,431   20,717  
Shares Issued and Outstanding     611,597   611,334  
Nonperforming loans     2,907   504  
Real Estate Owned     -   -  
         

 

           Three months ended 12/31          Year ended 12/31  
      2024   2023     2024     2023  
               
Interest income   $3,559 $3,254   $12,981   $11,967  
Interest expense     1,552   1,554     6,209     4,897  
Net interest income     2,007   1,700     6,772     7,070  
Provision for loan losses     -   -     (79 )   -  
Net interest income after provision     2,007   1,700     6,851     7,070  
Gain on sale of loans     133   36     393     170  
Other income     211   179     999     1,018  
General, admin. & other expense     1,797   1,580     6,968     6,247  
Earnings before income taxes     554   335     1,275     2,011  
Income tax expense     109   40     21     220  
Net earnings   $445 $295   $1,254   $1,791  
 
Earnings per share         $2.05   $2.93  
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted           608,124     608,272  
                     

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


