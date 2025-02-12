Graphiant Named Winner in 2025 Merit Awards for Telecom

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), has been named a gold winner for the 2025 Merit Awards for Telecom in the Edge Computing category. This prestigious recognition underscores Graphiant's groundbreaking contributions to the telecom industry and its pivotal role in shaping the future of edge computing.

“This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication of the Graphiant team,” said Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. "Graphiant is dedicated to transforming connectivity because edge computing will define the world's future. Our solutions enable telecom providers to address modern challenges while building success for the data-driven tomorrow of the industry. We are proud of this achievement and motivated to develop transformative breakthroughs for telecom industry development.”

Graphiant's innovative Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform has redefined connectivity in a world where data flows dynamically between edge, cloud, and core systems. By separating the control plane (in the cloud) from the data plane (on devices), Graphiant delivers unparalleled optimization for edge compute connectivity. This cutting-edge architecture reduces costs by up to 90%, accelerates provisioning from months to minutes, and builds security directly into its solutions.

Transforming the Telecom Landscape

As service providers need greater agility and scalability now more than ever, Graphiant presents an innovative solution. Through its platform, providers obtain top-notch SLA-grade connectivity, zero capital expenditure requirements, and service capabilities tailored to AI-driven transformation needs that address modern demands. Graphiant drives top-line growth while reducing operational complexity and improving data sovereignty to help telecom providers enter new markets.

Graphiant’s mission is to enable enterprises and service providers to succeed in a distributed, dynamic, and data-intensive world. With a pay-as-you-go model and the hours-long provisioning time for connections, the Graphiant Network Edge ensures businesses are both agile, secure, and future-ready.

The Merit Awards, created in 2022, recognize organizations in seven different categories. The awards are judged by journalists, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of a private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s NaaS provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant NaaS combines performance, security, agility, and affordability to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & IAG Capital. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

