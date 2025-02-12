Stifel Introduces Stifel Discover

Dynamic Content Feed Now Available in the Stifel Wealth Tracker App

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the launch of Stifel Discover, a new Stifel-branded content feed available through its Wealth Tracker app. The innovative feature transforms how clients engage with Stifel’s research and thought leadership, delivering timely, personalized insights through a dynamic experience.

Key features of Stifel Discover include:

Proprietary Insights – Stifel Discover delivers exclusive analysis and commentary from Stifel’s Chief Investment Officer, Chief Economist, Chief Washington Policy Strategist, equity research analysts, and other thought leaders. Users can explore insights tailored to their specific portfolio, market interests, and financial goals across the universe of more than 2,000 global stocks covered by Stifel research.





Personalization and Timeliness – The feed updates throughout the day, surfacing the most relevant and high-impact content based on users’ preferences and market movements.





Seamless Access – Easily accessible from the Wealth Tracker home screen, Stifel Discover is categorized for an effortless browsing experience.



Future Customization by Advisors – In upcoming phases, Stifel Financial Advisors will have the ability to personalize client feeds based on financial life stages, ensuring users receive curated content aligned with their investment needs.

“We developed Stifel Discover to address our clients’ desire to easily access the firm’s timely and actionable insights as they navigate the complex market landscape. This tool is a powerful addition to our Wealth Tracker platform. Stifel Discover now provides clients with seamless, relevant, and real-time financial intelligence at their fingertips,” said Tom Lee, Stifel’s Head of Investment Products and Services.

Stifel Discover was developed in partnership with MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial engagement and financial content solutions. Powered by MoneyLion’s proprietary content-as-a-service platform, mFeed, and its expertise in delivering personalized, interactive content experiences, Stifel Discover delivers a new standard for financial content personalization – keeping users informed, engaged, and actively involved in their financial journey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stifel on this trailblazing initiative,” said Jon Stevenson, Head of Corporate Development at MoneyLion. “At MoneyLion, we’ve built a best-in-class content and engagement engine that delivers personalized financial insights to millions. Customizing this technology for Stifel allows them to take their content and create an exceptional client experience. Stifel is leading the way in content-driven engagement for wealth management, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The Stifel Wealth Tracker app gives users the ability to view their full financial picture by aggregating all of their assets and liabilities in one spot. Stifel Wealth Tracker is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,200+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience. For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit www.engine.tech.

For further information,

contact Brian Spellecy

(314) 342-2000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.