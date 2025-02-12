Submit Release
Acquia Announces 2024 Partner Award Winners

Top performers recognized for customer outcomes, innovation, and revenue performance

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia, the leader in open digital experience software, today announced the winners of the 2024 Partner Awards, which showcase the top performers in Acquia’s partner ecosystem. The company recognized 22 organizations globally based on their exemplary utilization of Acquia technologies to deliver superior customer outcomes, their contribution to Acquia’s business performance, and their dedication to drive innovation with the open source Drupal content management system (CMS) and the Acquia digital experience platform (Acquia DXP).

“Our 2024 winners set the benchmark for partnership excellence, consistently delivering high quality business impact and technical expertise that enable our customers to improve marketing outcomes and drive business results,” said Darren Burris, VP of Channels at Acquia. “Across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC, these partners have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and collaboration that have helped us drive the digital experience landscape forward.”

The list of winners:

Excellence in Partner Growth Category:
  
Partner of the Year - Global Material+
Partner of the Year - North America Bountenous
Partner of the Year - EMEA Mobiiworld
Partner of the Year - Latin America Squadra
Partner of the Year - APJ EPAM
Most Wins of the Year Capgemini
   
Excellence in Customer Outcomes Category:  
Partner of the Year - Technology Alliance AWS
Partner of the Year - Accessibility Champion ParentSquare
Partner of the Year - DAM Champion Velir
Partner of the Year - DXP Champion Perficient
Partner of the Year - DXO Champion Frankly
Top Growth Partner of the Year Nighthawk Marketing
Partner Advocate of the Year Hounder
Tech for Good Partner of the Year manifesto
Strategic Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year Paragon DCX
Emerging Partner of the Year We are North
   
Excellence in Innovation Category:  
Top Developer Certified Partner of the Year Jakala
Top Technical Excellence Partner of the Year VML
Product Most Valuable Partner of the Year Axelerant
Top Partner Community Contributor Lullabot
Top Partner Starshot Contributor FreelyGive
Advanced Technology Partner of the Year Workato


Acquia congratulates its 2024 Partner Award winners, and thanks all of its partners for their commitment to empowering customers to deliver digital experiences that are more relevant, accessible, frictionless, and safe.

About Acquia:
Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com/partner-of-the-year .

Contact:
Nicole Ngoon
pr@acquia.com


