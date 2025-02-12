Evaluating Data Center Market Size, Share, and Trends from 2021 to 2030

Allied Analytics

Allied Market Research recently released a new report on the data center market, which covers the latest findings of the trends, market size, and share.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study revealed that the data center industry report is predicted to garner a revenue of $517.17 billion by 2030. It accounted for $187.35 billion in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report further focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry and offers important insights by using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces to help companies thoroughly understand the market scenario.Important Questions Answered in the Report:• What is the total revenue share of the data center market?• Which segment is projected to emerge as the major revenue generator in the industry?• Which region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period?• Which major companies are profiled in the report?Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13117 Analyzing Factors that Significantly Impact the Data Center IndustryThe AMR report emphasizes the factors that significantly influence the growth of the global data center industry. Increase in trend of high-end cloud computing and rise in investment in data center application along with exponential rise in data centers globally are among the key factors that drive the industry growth, claims AMR. A study revealed that as of March 2024, there were more than 10,000 data centers operating globally. Furthermore, the study states that rise in penetration of virtualized data centers is contributing to the market growth. However, alarming increase in data privacy concerns acts as the key deterrent factor of the industry. Conversely, proliferation of IoT devices is expected to open new avenues for market expansion. This is attributed to the fact that growing number of IoT devices will generate massive volume of data that needs to be processed and stored. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for data center services.Industry SnapshotStudies reveal that the year 2024 witnessed record-breaking deals of mergers and acquisitions in the data centers sector. Data center-related M&A deals reached a revenue of $73 billion in 2024. In December 2024, Blackstone, the world’s largest provider of data center services, signed a definitive agreement to acquire AirTrunk, the leading data center platform in Asia-Pacific. The deal was signed at $24 billion, which represented Blackstone’s largest investment in the region.Furthermore, in October 2024, DigitalBridge Group, Inc., a global leader in digital infrastructure investment, finalized an acquisition agreement with Yondr Group, a prominent operator and developer of hyperscale data centers. This acquisition aimed to foster the development of sustainable and high-tech data centers. The acquisition is projected to close in early 2025.Buy this Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Players Analyzed in the AMR Report• Equinix Inc.• Amazon.com Inc.• SAP SE• NTT Communication Corporation• Oracle• Hewlett Packard Enterprise• Microsoft• IBM Corporation• Digital Realty• Alphabet Inc.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13117 Closing RemarksThe AMR report on the data center market provides a detailed analysis of the current and upcoming trends and technological advancements to aid businesses strengthen their foothold and gain a competitive edge in the industry. Furthermore, the competitive scenario and regional analysis highlighted in the study help companies to analyze investment opportunities in emerging economies and increase their revenue share in the coming future.

