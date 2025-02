Tissue Paper Market Projected to Reach $161.87 Billion by 2034, Driven by 6.1% CAGR

Tissue Paper Market

Growing urbanization and surging hygiene consciousness a prominent factors driving the tissue paper market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tissue paper market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The tissue paper market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 161.87 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 89.76 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐“๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ?Tissue paper is a widespread terminology utilized for a section of papers that are particularly light in texture, and a handful of them are justly transparent. Tissue paper is a green commodity and may be glazed, unglazed, or creped, depending on the impetus.Tissue paper is a weightless paper type normally rendered of recycled paper pulp that can be utilized for sanitary or ornamental purposes. The machines that are utilized in the production procedure should be elevated technology and progressive science. Tissue paper is a weightless paper type normally rendered of recycled paper pulp that can be utilized for sanitary or ornamental purposes. The machines that are utilized in the production procedure should be elevated technology and progressive science. The growing demand for green and biodegradable paper commodities is impacting the tissue paper market growth favorably.

Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development in order to augment their offerings which will assist the industry to grow even more. Here are some of the leading players in the tissue paper market:
โ€ข APP Group.
โ€ข Cascades Inc.
โ€ข cmpc
โ€ข Essity Aktiebolag (publ).
โ€ข Hengan International Group Company Ltd.
โ€ข KCWW
โ€ข Metsรค Group
โ€ข Procter & Gamble
โ€ข SOFIDEL

Some of the latest developments in the market are:
โ€ข In October 2023, Procter & Gamble instigated Charmin Ultra Soft with Active Fresh Technology. This toilet paper has a soft texture and inherent clearness providing customers solace and hygiene.
โ€ข In November 2023, Asia Pulp & Paper unfurled a contemporary space in MEA to reinforce its tissue paper export business.

What's Driving Market Forward?
โ€ข Growing Demand for High-End Soft Tissues: Elevated consumer inclination for high-end and soft tissues, together with the growing reach of private label brands, is pushing the market ahead. Furthermore, the market is developing to encounter strict ecological directives with the progression in manufacturing technologies, and the acquisition of green practices is spiraling the market upwards.
โ€ข Acquisition of Hygiene Commodities: The acquisition of hygiene commodities is escalating as consumers categorize freshness and well-being in both individual and public spaces, with the growing consciousness of hygiene practices causing elevated demand for tissue paper commodities such as napkins, facial tissues, and toilet paper. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on tissue paper market sales.
โ€ข Escalating Green Practices: Governments globally are growingly executing enterprises and directives to encourage green practices. Policies motivating the usage of recycled substances, decreasing deforestation, and lessening carbon footprints are enticing the forward push of the market.

Which Region Leads Market Growth?
โ€ข North America: North America accounted for the largest tissue paper market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to high per capita tissue intake, robust demand for exclusive commodities, and an entrenched supply chain framework.
โ€ข Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and elevated hygiene consciousness in nations such as China and India.

How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Product Type Outlook:
โ€ข Toilet Paper
โ€ข Facial Tissues
โ€ข Paper Towels
โ€ข Napkins
โ€ข Specialty Tissues

By End Use Outlook:
โ€ข Residential
โ€ข Commercial
โ€ข Hospitality
โ€ข Healthcare

By Material Outlook:
โ€ข Virgin Pulp
โ€ข Recycled Fiber
โ€ข Mixed

By Regional Outlook:
โ€ข North America
o US
o Canada
โ€ข Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
โ€ข Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

FAQs:
How much is the tissue paper market?
The market size was valued at USD 89.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 161.87 billion by 2034.

What are the segments covered in the tissue paper market?
The segments covered in the market are product type, end use, and material.

What does the report cover?
The report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and industry trends.

Which segment, based on product type, dominated the market?
The toilet paper segment dominated the market in 2024.

Browse PMR's Tissue Paper Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:
The tissue paper industry is expected to reach USD 161.87 billion by 2034,exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. 