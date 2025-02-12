Tissue Paper Market Projected to Reach $161.87 Billion by 2034, Driven by 6.1% CAGR

Tissue Paper Market

Growing urbanization and surging hygiene consciousness a prominent factors driving the tissue paper market.

It circumscribes a broad gamut of paper commodities outlined for hygiene and sanitary exercise involving facial tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, and napkins.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tissue paper market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The tissue paper market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 161.87 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 89.76 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫?Tissue paper is a widespread terminology utilized for a section of papers that are particularly light in texture, and a handful of them are justly transparent. Tissue paper is a green commodity and may be glazed, unglazed, or creped, depending on the impetus.Tissue paper is a weightless paper type normally rendered of recycled paper pulp that can be utilized for sanitary or ornamental purposes. The machines that are utilized in the production procedure should be elevated technology and progressive science. • Growing Demand for High-End Soft Tissues: Elevated consumer inclination for high-end and soft tissues, together with the growing reach of private label brands, is pushing the market ahead. This toilet paper has a soft texture and inherent clearness providing customers solace and hygiene.• In November 2023, Asia Pulp & Paper unfurled a contemporary space in MEA to reinforce its tissue paper export business. Furthermore, the market is developing to encounter strict ecological directives with the progression in manufacturing technologies, and the acquisition of green practices is spiraling the market upwards.• Acquisition of Hygiene Commodities: The acquisition of hygiene commodities is escalating as consumers categorize freshness and well-being in both individual and public spaces, with the growing consciousness of hygiene practices causing elevated demand for tissue paper commodities such as napkins, facial tissues, and toilet paper. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on tissue paper market sales.• Escalating Green Practices: Governments globally are growingly executing enterprises and directives to encourage green practices. Policies motivating the usage of recycled substances, decreasing deforestation, and lessening carbon footprints are enticing the forward push of the market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest tissue paper market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to high per capita tissue intake, robust demand for exclusive commodities, and an entrenched supply chain framework.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and elevated hygiene consciousness in nations such as China and India.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Toilet Paper• Facial Tissues• Paper Towels• Napkins• Specialty Tissues𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Residential• Commercial• Hospitality• Healthcare𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Virgin Pulp• Recycled Fiber• Mixed𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the tissue paper market?The market size was valued at USD 89.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 161.87 billion by 2034.What are the segments covered in the tissue paper market?The segments covered in the market are product type, end use, and material.What does the report cover?The report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and industry trends.Which segment, based on product type, dominated the market?The toilet paper segment dominated the market in 2024. 