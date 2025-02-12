National Restaurant Association, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Join to Advocate for Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Food and Beverage Associations, representing 15.6 million Employees, Support Family Enterprise USA’s Work in Educating Congress on Importance of Supporting Family Businesses The National Restaurant Association and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America two of the country’s largest food and beverage associations , have joined the growing list of groups supporting Family Enterprise USA, advocates on Capitol Hill for America’s number one private employer, family businesses.The two associations combined represent over 15.6 million employees.Today’s announcement from Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) is part of the growing awareness on Capitol Hill of the important role family-owned and operated businesses play in the U.S. economy, accounting for $7.7 trillion annually to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, according to research.FEUSA was instrumental in organizing the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus. This year, the first Caucus meeting will be March 11 on Capitol Hill.The two new associations will have access to the full offering of FEUSA Association Member benefits, including content, expert insights, and access to events, including attendance at the three Congressional Family Business Caucus meetings each year.Representing 15.6 Million EmployeesThe National Restaurant Association, founded in 1919 and based here, is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.5 million employees. The association’s mission is “dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety.”The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), also based in Washington, D.C., represents nearly 4,200 facilities and 97,800 employees nationwide. It was founded in 1943.The WSWA focuses on policy areas such as taxation of family-owned businesses, state-based alcohol regulation, social responsibility, and impaired driving prevention. Among other things, WSWA offers programs that promote member careers and family businesses in the industry.America’s Family BusinessesAmerica’s multi-generational family-owned businesses not only contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, but are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, research shows.“We’re very excited to have the support of the National Restaurant Association and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America join our growing voice on Capitol Hill,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, both non-profit advocates for family businesses and successful individuals. “With many new members in Congress our mission is to educate legislators on the size and power of family-owned businesses, and to let them know about the tax and economic policies that affect these important parts of our economy,” she said. “The members of these two strong associations will help make family businesses in these two important industries remain strong and growing.”About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About National Restaurant AssociationFounded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.5 million employees. Together with 52 State Associations, it is a network of professional organizations dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety. It sponsors the industry's largest trade show; leading food safety training and certification program, and offers career-building high school program. For more information, visit Restaurant.org.About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of AmericaWSWA advocates on federal, state, regulatory, and legal issues impacting distributors and the beverage alcohol industry. It focuses on the important policy areas such as taxation of family-owned businesses, state-based alcohol regulation, social responsibility, and impaired driving prevention. WSWA represents nearly 4,200 facilities and 97,800 employees nationwide. For more information go to: https://www.wswa.org/

