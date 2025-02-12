QDVI Launches Blockchain Real Estate with Tokenized Luxury Properties

QDVI is a blockchain-powered real estate investment platform. It enables investors to own shares in luxury hotels and apartments.

Legnica, Poland, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QDVI (QDV) is changing real estate investment by bringing luxury properties to the blockchain. Investors can now own shares in high-end hotels and premium apartments through tokenization. This model lowers the entry barrier to luxury real estate, making it more accessible.

The ICO launch gives investors a secure and transparent way to invest in real estate-backed digital assets. Token holders can earn passive income, stake tokens, and refer others for commissions. The funds raised will help build a 5-star hotel in Kudowa-Zdrój and expand QDVI’s global property portfolio.

Tokenized Real Estate: A New Investment Model

QDVI allows investors to own fractions of high-value properties. Tokenization simplifies the process and adds liquidity, unlike traditional real estate investments. Here are some key highlights on this newly born project:

- Lower Entry Costs - Investors can join with small amounts instead of large capital.

- Blockchain Security - All transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, ensuring transparency.

- Passive Income - Token holders earn from staking rewards and rental profits from QDVI properties.

- Sustainable Approach - Properties use eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems.

This hybrid model merges traditional real estate ownership with modern blockchain advantages.

A Growing Community of Real Estate and Web3 Enthusiasts

QDVI offers multiple ways to earn and engage with luxury real estate investments, making it rewarding and accessible for everyone.

With as little as $100, investors can stake QDVI tokens to earn passive income from rental profits and property profit-sharing. The platform also features a referral program. The system offers 10% commissions in USDT or USDC for bringing in new investors, with instant payouts and complete transparency.

Token holders enjoy multiple exclusive perks with this project. The benefits include discounted stays at QDVI properties, VIP privileges, priority booking, and access to exclusive events.

Global Expansion and Future Plans

QDVI is building a 5-star hotel in Kudowa-Zdrój, Poland, as its flagship property. The roadmap includes acquiring luxury apartments in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Future plans focus on:

- Expanding real estate holdings in prime global destinations.

- Enhancing sustainability with green building practices.

- Increasing liquidity through token trading options.

With blockchain transparency and secure investment structures, QDVI offers a new way to invest in luxury real estate.

About QDVI

QDVI is a blockchain-powered real estate investment platform. It enables investors to own shares in luxury hotels and apartments. The $QDVI token provides staking rewards, profit-sharing, and exclusive perks.

Through secure blockchain technology, QDVI makes high-end property investment accessible, transparent, and rewarding. QDVI's tokenomics mentions a total supply of 50,000,000,000 QDV coins. Nearly a third (30%) of the supply will go to the ICO. The rest will fund development, the presale, marketing efforts, and more.

The project's ICO is a way to join the growing QDVI community and approach its vision to revolutionize real estate investment.

Anyone curious to learn more about QDVI can check out the project's official website and the social pages below.

