Inuvo Launches Self-Serve IntentKey Platform: A Revolutionary Interface for AI-Powered Audience Modeling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of intelligent advertising technology, today announced the launch of the IntentKey Platform, an advanced AI agent specifically designed for audience modeling using Inuvo’s proprietary IntentKey AI. Designed to address the challenges of modern advertising—including signal loss, privacy regulations, and the growing need for real-time insights—the Platform empowers marketers to build, refine, and activate audience models instantly, paving the way for smarter, more effective campaigns.

The IntentKey Platform opens significant market opportunities within the advertising technology sector, a market valued at over $200 billion and poised for growth as the obsolescence of cookies and consumer data significantly impacts media spending. This positions Inuvo to capture substantial market share with its unique AI technology and proven ability to deliver advertising performance that significantly surpasses incumbent behavioral targeting media solutions.

The IntentKey Platform is a purpose-built AI designed to meet the needs of both independent marketers and large-scale enterprises. Key features include:

Instant Audience Models : Define and refine audience targets in seconds.

: Define and refine audience targets in seconds. Real-Time Updates : Audience models that adapt to trends every five minutes.

: Audience models that adapt to trends every five minutes. Flexible Activation : Audience models activated through your DSP of choice or managed as a service by Inuvo.

: Audience models activated through your DSP of choice or managed as a service by Inuvo. Enhanced Audience Insights: Immediate access to AI-generated demographics including age, gender, income, marital status, education, sentiment, and geography.

The Platform is available now for marketers and agencies with two use cases:

Self-Service : As part of the launch, Inuvo has opened a self-serve capability that enables marketers and agencies to gain hands-on control to independently build and activate custom audience models directly through their preferred demand-side platform (DSP).

: As part of the launch, Inuvo has opened a self-serve capability that enables marketers and agencies to gain hands-on control to independently build and activate custom audience models directly through their preferred demand-side platform (DSP). Managed Service: For clients seeking expert campaign management, the Platform provides visibility into the audience models and insights driving success, with Inuvo’s team delivering full-service optimization and tailored reporting.

"Marketers are facing a daunting challenge: delivering better performance in a world where consumer privacy is paramount, cookies are disappearing, and costs are rising, all of which reduce return on ad spend. At the same time, the shift toward adaptive, AI-driven agents is replacing the traditional SaaS tools marketers have relied on for years. The IntentKey Platform addresses these issues head-on, offering real-time audience insights and dynamic models that evolve with today’s fast-changing advertising landscape," said Amir Bahkshaie, Senior VP of Inuvo.

The IntentKey Platform leverages ethically designed large-language-modeling to address signal loss without relying on cookies or personal identifiers. By analyzing content from the open web, it builds real-time audience models that continuously evolve, delivering actionable insights while maintaining privacy compliance. This innovation reinforces Inuvo’s leadership in AI-powered advertising, offering unparalleled transparency, flexibility, and precision to help marketers create smarter, more effective campaigns.

As featured in an AdExchanger exclusive, the IntentKey Platform is redefining audience targeting with real-time AI-driven modeling that eliminates reliance on cookies or personal data, highlighting success stories:

James & James, a premium furniture brand, used IntentKey to dramatically improve media efficiency and audience precision while uncovering new product opportunities:

“If we see a wood species trending, we may incorporate it into our lines because people want this type of wood.” — Tristan Cameron, CMO, James & James

"If we see a wood species trending, we may incorporate it into our lines because people want this type of wood." — Tristan Cameron, CMO, James & James Emerald Ebikes, an internal Inuvo initiative to better understand client pain points, proved IntentKey's effectiveness by using AI-generated audience models to drive sales—with no additional targeting data.

“We actually reach users—they come to the site. We’re not using anything else, and they’re buying our product because of our targeting.” — Amir Bahkshaie, SVP, Inuvo



To learn more about the IntentKey Platform, book a demo, and start activating AI-powered audiences today., visit www.inuvo.com/IntentKeyPlatform.

