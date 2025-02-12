Honda Marine Enhances High-Power Outboards

New Designs for Improved Performance and Operation,

Honda Marine unveils significant enhancements for its high-power outboard models—premium performance that targets the heart of the boating market, boosting the pleasure and fun of boating for more time on the water, delivering extraordinary boating experiences.

The Honda BF115, BF140, and BF150 inline four (L4) and Honda BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 models will incorporate changes and modifications designed to improve durability, comfort, economy, styling, ease of ownership, ease of use, and easier maintenance.

Honda L4 and V6 models, available with either Honda Intelligent Shift and Throttle® (iST®) drive-by-wire or mechanical control systems, feature a sleek, new exterior that follows the form and function of the innovative, award-winning Honda BF350 V8.

Design innovation and improvements for L4 and V6 high-power models illustrate the close connection of Honda Marine with customers and the division’s ability to deliver what boaters want and need—driving the company’s mission as a marine mobility leader.

The enhanced L4 and V6 models, offered in both Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White colors, will include an industry-leading True 5-year, non-declining factory warranty that is the same on the last day as it is on the first.

Honda Marine will announce the availability of its newly enhanced high-power outboards later in 2025.

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2025 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, Honda Marine today unveiled a series of significant enhancements to its high-power outboards. The Honda BF115, BF140, and BF150 inline four (L4) and Honda BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 models will incorporate changes that target the heart of the boating market—improving performance and ease of operation, bolstering component durability and reliability, and ensuring faster, easier installation and maintenance.

With superb fit and finish and high-rigidity parts that stand up to harsh conditions, the Honda L4 and V6 high-power models will incorporate the sleek design that follows the form and function of the innovative, award-winning Honda BF350 V8 outboard, the first Honda V8 motor available commercially. Both engine series will be available with either Honda Intelligent Shift and Throttle® (iST®) drive-by-wire or mechanical control systems and designed to deliver extraordinary boating experiences and more time on the water. Across the Honda BF115, BF140, and BF150 L4 and Honda BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 lineups, a total of 12 models will incorporate the upgrades.

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of marine outboard motors with models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower. The company pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions.

Designs for Enhanced Performance and Easy Operation

Honda Marine has updated a significant number of features on its high-power models to improve engine performance and make operation easy and intuitive. Honda L4 and V6 engines with Honda (iST®) drive-by-wire controls feature designs that are ergonomic, functional, user-friendly and tactile for stress-free operation. iST® is a plug and play system that does not require programming on single engine applications or special tools to install. With a compact, under the cowl design for as many as four engine installations, and a stylish, modern binnacle control box, iST® delivers near effortless shifting under all conditions.

At the helm, new controls include a side-mount iST® 5-button, multi-function panel and single-lever neutral lock with a highly visible neutral indicator.

The engines are compatible with the newest generation of 7-inch HD operating displays that provide better visibility and features as compared to current HD-4-and HD-5 displays.

Drive-by-wire models are updated to include the same iST®-controlled automatic tilt, trim support and cruise control features found on the flagship BF350 V8.

Three-engine applications now include a center engine control with a dual-lever iST® binnacle or third-party joystick control. The Optimus 360 by Dometic® Joystick is compatible with Honda Marine multi-engine applications equipped with iST®.

Honda BF200, BF225, and BF250 V6 iST® engines feature large, easy-to-use levers and handles that are integrated into the engine design.



Inside the engine, additional updates and enhancements include:

An optimized combustion chamber shape helps maximize efficient combustion and ensures consistent engine performance.

A re-engineered and stronger starter motor mount and more rigid starter motor seal work to deliver consistent starting performance at the turn of the key.

Improvements to the Honda-exclusive Lean Burn Control System help increase fuel efficiency across a wider range of conditions. A redesigned mid-section and a carefully placed O 2 (oxygen) sensor help to achieve lower operating costs and increased time on the water.



A number of additional Honda exclusives complete the newly enhanced Honda L4 and V6 model lineup. The models include Boosted Low Speed Torque (BLAST™) that advances the ignition curve for dramatically improved holeshot performance; Variable Valve Timing & Electronic Control (VTEC®) that provides smooth power delivery throughout the engine’s operating range, delivering more power with increased fuel efficiency; and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) that provides quick starts, instant throttle response, powerful performance, and low fuel consumption.

Upgraded Components for Greater Durability and Reliability

Honda Marine outboards have earned a reputation for durability and reliability. Upgrades to L4 and V6 engine components make Honda engines even more resilient in demanding marine operating conditions:

New oil pump and cylinder head gasket shapes provide better water drainage to help prevent corrosion.

Improvements to fasteners and gaskets increase under-cowling corrosion resistance.

New, extended valve adjustment intervals and iridium spark plugs increase the time between maintenance visits, giving boaters more time on the water.

New, high-level fit and finish and high-rigidity parts on levers and handles help deliver years of durable protection against the elements.

Installation and Maintenance Made Faster and Easier

Easier engine installation and maintenance updates help boaters get the most out of Honda high-power outboards, adding up to less time at the dock and more time on the water while also making it quicker and easier to repower a boat with a new Honda engine:

A repositioned transom bolt hole leads to ideal engine placement on the transom, reducing installation labor and testing time.

A new oil filter position and new oil bypass work together to prevent messy drips and leaks while they speed and simplify oil changes.

An updated vapor separator fastener makes for easier disassembly during maintenance.



The newly enhanced Honda BF115, BF140 and BF150 L4 and BF200, BF225, and BF250 V6 outboards are National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) 2000® certified. This accreditation means the product has been tested to meet specific critical safety criteria and to correctly implement network management and messaging. NMEA developed this open architecture electronic protocol to allow engine data to interface with a wide variety of name-brand marine electronics. In meeting this certification, these Honda high-power models do not require the added expense of proprietary gateway devices.

“Honda Marine is proud of the legacy we have earned during more than 60 years of providing outboards known for high performance, fuel efficiency, durability and reliability. Today, our focus remains on people who enjoy the thrill and exhilaration of boating, and we never stop innovating to make our products and services even better for that audience,” said Daniel Sherlock, Director, Honda Marine Division. “By utilizing our global engineering expertise, understanding industry trends and listening to our customers, Honda Marine is delivering extraordinary boating experiences, building market share and supporting our mission as a marine mobility leader.”

Honda Marine will showcase its products and customer service offerings, enhanced technologies, and strong new alliances at the 2025 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. Visitors to the venue can visit Honda at the company’s indoor booth #MB2426 at the Miami Convention Center and experience Honda premium power and performance on the water at the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club aboard a diverse collection of watercraft.

Honda Marine L4 and V6 outboards, with their sleek new designs, will be available in the signature Honda Marine colors of Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White. The company will announce availability of these enhanced high-power models later in 2025.

Technical specifications and additional product information for the newly enhanced Honda L4 and V6 outboard models are available here; video footage is viewable here; and a comprehensive library of high-resolution studio and lifestyle images can be accessed via www.hondanews.com.

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of marine outboard motors, a comprehensive product line powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers. Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, powersports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Honda engines supply smooth and dependable power for thousands of different product applications including pressure washers, lawn mowers, rescue and construction equipment. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

Honda Marine BF250 Outboard_Lifestyle Image Honda Marine BF250 V6 offers premium high-power for Carolina Skiff.

