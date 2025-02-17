51* Cola Debuts: Merging Pepsi Max Legacy with Agave Innovation at Dubai Gulfood 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51* Cola is pleased to announce its official market launch at Gulfood 2025, the foremost international exhibition for food and beverage in the Middle East. In response to the growing consumer demand for products that are refreshing, versatile, natural, premium, and ethically produced and most of all taste great, 51* Cola introduces an agave-infused formulation that is 100% natural and refined sugar free. The beverage, developed in the UK with a commitment to sustainable production practices, aims to redefine the cola segment by setting new benchmark in taste, quality and ethical sourcing.Produced exclusively from agave, 51* Cola is free from refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, gluten, and caffeine. Available in four distinctive flavours - Original, Cherry, Tropical, and Spiced - each offering a smooth, lightly carbonated profile ideally served chilled or over ice. Moreover, the product emphasises sustainable and ethical practices through Fair Trade sourcing, reduced plastic packaging, and the allocation of 2.5% of its revenue to support community projects / agave-farming. Packaged in an exclusive glass-bottle format, the cola is well positioned to complement upscale establishments such as shisha lounges, luxury hotels, and premium retailers.Richard Clark, Co-Founder of 51* Cola and a key figure in the launch of Pepsi Max in the United Kingdom during the 1990s, is instrumental in steering the 51* Cola brand's entry into the Middle Eastern market. "Having played a key role in Pepsi Max’s UK market entry, I saw firsthand how a challenger brand could redefine cola," says Clark. "But today’s consumers, especially in the Middle East, are looking for a refreshing brand that excites them to Fall in love with Cola again - tasting great, healthier, delivers new taste sensations is and more ethical. That’s exactly what 51* Cola delivers."Together with co-founders Azhar Paul and Urfan Moughal, Clark envisions significant opportunities within the GCC’s dynamic food, beverage, and hospitality sectors, where there is a marked shift toward refreshment, premium and health-conscious offerings. The unique formulation and presentation of 51* Cola is anticipated to establish a new benchmark in the cola market.Clark believes that the launch of 51* Cola will “bring consumers back into the cola category and turnaround the relative current decline in the cola performance -currently + 2.5% growth in revenue in cola versus +11.6% growth in the fruit carbonate sector in the US & UK markets ( Mintel 2024 ).At Gulfood 2025, 51* Cola will be showcased to industry leaders, distributors, and retailers, who are invited to experience the future of premium cola firsthand. For further information regarding partnerships, retail opportunities, or product samples, please visit www.51cola.com About 51* Cola51* Cola is a British beverage brand that redefines cola with its 100% agave, natural sugar formula. The product is free from artificial sweeteners, gluten, and caffeine, and is available in four distinct styles: Original, Cherry, Tropical, and Spiced. The brand is committed to sustainability, reduced plastic packaging, and by supporting agave-farming communities with a portion of its revenue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.