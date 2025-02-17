51* Cola Debuts; Merging Pepsi Max Legacy with Agave Innovation

UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51* Cola is thrilled to announce that The Natural Freedom Company will be supporting its drive into the out of home UK market expansion by simultaneously launching at the Dubai Gulfood 2025.This strategic move brings the company’s unique cola to a broader audience through key upscale restaurants, leisure venues and online platforms. The launch marks a significant milestone for the brand as it aims to redefine the cola industry with its naturally sugar-free, agave-infused formula that sets it apart from conventional sodas.Richard Clark ( Co – Founder of 51* Cola ) said that “ 51* Cola is a natural modern alternative to Pepsi & Coke “According to the company, the newly available beverage is offered in four distinct flavors - Original, Cherry, Tropical, and Spiced - designed to cater to diverse consumer palates. Each variant is meticulously crafted to provide a premium taste experience, whether enjoyed chilled over ice or as a mixer in creative non-alcoholic cocktails. The product’s formulation is free from artificial sweeteners, caffeine, and gluten, ensuring that it meets the demands of health-conscious consumers seeking ethical and natural alternatives. Packaging is provided in an exclusive glass-bottle format, reinforcing the premium nature of the product while simultaneously underscoring the brand’s commitment to reducing plastic waste.Integral to the brand’s identity is its unwavering focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing. In an industry increasingly scrutinized for its environmental and social impact, 51* Cola has taken proactive steps by implementing Fair Trade sourcing practices and pledging 2.5% of its revenue to support agave-farming communities. This initiative not only underpins the brand’s dedication to sustainability but also contributes to the economic welfare of the communities that supply the essential agave ingredient. By championing such practices, 51* Cola positions itself as a forward-thinking company that aligns with the values of modern consumers.“The cola industry is ready for a reinvention, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this shift,” states Clark ,“51* Cola is more than just a beverage - it’s a movement toward premium, natural and sustainable consumption – great over ice or a fabulous cocktail mixer. ”In addition to its core product offerings, 51* Cola’s entrance into the national market signals its commitment to innovation and quality. The company’s leadership, drawing on extensive experience in the beverage industry, including Richard Clark’s previous involvement in launching Pepsi Max in the UK, ensures that every aspect of the brand, from product development to market strategy, is executed with precision and foresight.For further information, please visit www.51cola.com About 51* Agave Cola51* Cola is a British beverage brand revolutionizing the cola market with an agave-infused, naturally sugar-free formula. Founded by Natural Freedom Company LTD and led by industry veterans, including Richard Clark, Azhar Paul, and Urfan Moughal, the brand is dedicated to premium quality and sustainability. 51* Cola’s commitment to ethical sourcing, reduced plastic packaging, and support for agave-farming communities underscores its role as an innovative and socially responsible alternative to mainstream sodas.

