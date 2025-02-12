Electric Control Panels and the Rise of Industrial Automation

Allied Market Research

Rising demand for energy efficiency is driving market growth, optimizing power distribution, reducing costs, and enhancing automation across industries.

The global electric control panel market is set for strong growth, driven by the expanding renewable energy sector and increasing demand for automation in manufacturing.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Control Panel Market," The electric control panel market was valued at $6.0 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $10.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.1%.

The increasing demand for energy efficiency is set to drive the growth of the electric control panel market significantly. Electric control panels are crucial in optimizing electrical distribution and enhancing the efficiency of energy use in various industrial, commercial, and residential applications. As industries and businesses strive to reduce energy consumption and operational costs, the adoption of advanced control panels is becoming imperative. These panels offer precise monitoring, control, and automation of electrical systems, leading to improved energy management and reduced wastage. In addition, government regulations and policies promoting energy conservation are further propelling the market. The integration of smart technologies, such as IoT and AI, into electric control panels enhances their functionality, providing real-time data and analytics for better decision-making. This trend towards smart and energy-efficient solutions is expected to sustain the robust growth of the electric control panel market in the coming years.Environmental concerns are anticipated to hamper the growth of the electric control panel market. The production of electric control panels involves the use of materials like plastics, metals, and hazardous chemicals, which pose significant environmental risks. The manufacturing process can lead to high carbon emissions and contribute to pollution. Moreover, the disposal of outdated or damaged control panels adds to electronic waste, further impacting the environment negatively. Governments globally are tightening regulations on manufacturing practices and waste disposal, enforcing stricter environmental standards. Companies are being pushed to adopt eco-friendly practices, which often entail higher costs and can slow down production. In addition, the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient alternatives is diverting attention from traditional electric control panels. These factors collectively create significant challenges for the market, potentially hindering its growth trajectory in the coming years.The electric control panel market is poised for significant growth driven by the advancement of smart grids and smart cities. As cities transition towards smarter infrastructure, the demand for sophisticated control panels that manage and optimize energy distribution, automation, and data collection is increasing. The electric control panel market is poised for significant growth driven by the advancement of smart grids and smart cities. As cities transition towards smarter infrastructure, the demand for sophisticated control panels that manage and optimize energy distribution, automation, and data collection is increasing. By type, the market is divided into power and distribution, automation and instrumentation, power and control, and DG control. Based on the voltage, it is categorized into medium, high, and low. By application, the market is categorized as manufacturing and industrial automation, commercial, power generation, residential, agriculture, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on the type, the electric control panel market is classified into power and distribution, automation and instrumentation, power and control, and DG control. Automation and instrumentation is projected to be the fastest-growing segment and power and distribution has garnered the highest share in the electric control panel market.Based on the voltage, the electric control panel market is classified into medium, high, and low. Based on the application, the electric control panel market is classified into manufacturing and industrial automation, commercial, power generation, residential, agriculture, and others. Manufacturing and industrial automation is projected to be the fastest-growing segment and has garnered the highest share in the electric control panel market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving the need for efficient and reliable power distribution and control systems, essential for the functioning of modern infrastructures. The growth of manufacturing sectors, particularly in countries like China and India, is fueling the demand for advanced control panels to ensure operational efficiency and safety in industrial processes. In addition, the increasing adoption of automation and smart technologies across various industries is propelling the market, as electric control panels are integral to managing automated systems.In China, advancements in automation and control technologies are driving the adoption of more electric control panels in the Asia-Pacific region. The integration of programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and advanced monitoring systems is contributing to increase in demand for electric control panels in the near future. As a global manufacturing hub, China relies heavily on automation to enhance productivity and precision in manufacturing processes. Electric control panels play a crucial role in controlling machinery, managing production lines, and ensuring seamless automation.Key Findings Of The Study:• On the basis of type, the power and distribution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.• On the basis of voltage, the medium voltage segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.• On the basis of application, the manufacturing and industrial automation segment is expected to be the leading segment in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.• On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

