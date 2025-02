Magnesium Carbonate Market to Reach USD 16,052.9 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand Across Industries

Magnesium Carbonate Market Size Magnesium Carbonate Market Regional Outlook

South Korea's magnesium carbonate market is set to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, reaching USD 349.5 million by 2034, driven by rising demand across industries.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global magnesium carbonate market is poised for significant growth, surging at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034. Driven by rising demand across pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial applications, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 16,052.9 million by 2034. The increasing adoption of magnesium carbonate as an antacid, drying agent, and fire-retardant additive is fueling market expansion.Magnesium carbonate, widely used as an antacid, drying agent, and additive in sports applications, is gaining traction due to its versatility and sustainability.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d33383334 ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌSeveral factors contribute to the expansion of the magnesium carbonate market, including:โ€ข Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals โ€“ Magnesium carbonate is extensively used in antacids and other medicinal applications, boosting its market presence.โ€ข Growth in the Personal Care Industry โ€“ The compound's use in skincare products and cosmetics is expanding due to its oil-absorbing and texturizing properties.โ€ข Expanding Use in the Food & Beverage Sector โ€“ As a food additive and anti-caking agent, magnesium carbonate is witnessing increased adoption in processed foods.โ€ข Surging Demand in Sports & Fitness Applications โ€“ Gymnasts, weightlifters, and rock climbers frequently use magnesium carbonate for grip enhancement.โ€ข Rising Infrastructure Development โ€“ The growing construction industry is contributing to demand due to its use in fireproofing and insulation applications.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌโ€ข The global magnesium carbonate market is expected to grow steadily, driven by expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care.โ€ข Pharmaceutical demand remains a crucial driver, with magnesium carbonate widely used in antacids and medicinal formulations.โ€ข Food & beverage and sports industries are witnessing increased adoption of magnesium carbonate for functional benefits.โ€ข Sustainability trends are influencing manufacturers to develop eco-friendly production processes.โ€ข Key market players are investing in innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market position.โ€œThe magnesium carbonate market is benefiting from a combination of rising consumer awareness, regulatory support for clean-label ingredients, and increasing industrial applications. With the pharmaceutical sector leading the charge, followed closely by personal care and food industries, manufacturers must focus on supply chain resilience and sustainable production methods to maintain long-term growth.โ€ Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).๐ƒ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ โ€“ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnesium-carbonate-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe magnesium carbonate market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations.Leading market participants include:โ€ข Israel Chemicals Ltdโ€ข Konoshimaโ€ข Naikai Salt Industries Co.โ€ข Kyowa Chemical Industry Coโ€ข Hari Om Fine Chemโ€ข Osian Marine Chemicalsโ€ข Anish Chemicalsโ€ข Gee Gee Kay Pvt Ltd.โ€ข Shreeji Industriesโ€ข OmyaCompanies are increasingly investing in sustainable manufacturing processes and R&D activities to meet stringent industry regulations and enhance product performance.๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ. ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d33383334 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒBy Product Type:In terms of product type, the industry is divided into Heavy Magnesium Carbonate, and Light Magnesium Carbonate.By Mineral:In terms of mineral, the industry is divided into Hydromagnesite, Magnesite, Nesquehonite, Barringtonite, Lansfordite, and Others.By Grade:In terms of grade, the industry is divided into Pharma Grade, Food Grade, and Industrial Grade.By Application:In terms of application, the industry is divided into Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Paints and Inks, Plastic, Rubber, Food Additives, Pulp and Paper, and Others.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐š ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐š๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐ง๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฅ๐Ÿ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ferric-sulfate-market ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/antimony-trioxide-market ๐Œ๐š๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‚๐ก๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnesium-chloride-market ๐’๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/silicon-tetrachloride-market ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ก๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐œ๐ฒ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐ข๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/trichloroisocyanuric-acid-market ๐๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phosphates-market ๐’๐ฎ๐ฅ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐œ๐ข๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sulfuric-acid-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. 