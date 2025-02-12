Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,823 in the last 365 days.

Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Q4 Revenue of $78.1 million, GAAP Operating Income of $12.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million

2024 Revenue of $305.4 million, GAAP Operating Income of $27.7 million and a 25-year Record Adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million

Expects 2025 Revenues to increase by 36%-50%

Announces New Reporting Segments

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $78.1 million, up 3% compared with $75.6 million in Q4 2023;
  • GAAP operating income of $12.8 million, compared with $2.9 million in Q4 2023;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $9.7 million, compared with $6.1 million in Q4 2023;
  • GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 2023;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million, up 30% compared with $9.4 million in Q4 2023.

Full year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $305.4 million, up 15% compared with $266.1 million in 2023;
  • GAAP operating income of $27.7 million, compared with $28.1 million in 2023;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $31.9 million, up 35% compared with $23.5 million in 2023;
  • GAAP net income of $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2023;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $19.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share 2023;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $42.2 million, up 16% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in 2023.

2025 Guidance

Management’s financial guidance for 2025 is for revenues of between $415 to $455 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 to $53 million1.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, commented, "Gilat delivered strong results with profitability of Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter and $42.2 million for the entire year. These results alongside our strong generation of cash flow underscore the strength and resilience of our core business model, demonstrating both operating leverage and the positive impact of our current product revenue mix.”

“During the fourth quarter our Defense and In-Flight Connectivity business continued to experience strong momentum with increased orders and awards. The Defense segment, with a focus on the US DoD, represents a significant growth opportunity for Gilat. We are pleased with our progress in expanding opportunities to serve the specialized needs of government and military customers with our innovative satellite solutions,” Mr. Sfadia continued. “With the closing of the Stellar Blu acquisition, our Commercial business is poised for significant growth as we establish our leadership in the expanding Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) market. Our portfolio of IFC GEO, LEO and multi-orbit solutions will be instrumental in capitalizing on increasing demand for inflight connectivity by airlines and passengers.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Looking ahead into 2025, given the significant potential we see in the defense market and our view of this as a strategic growth engine, we plan to increase our investment in R&D, Sales and Marketing of the Defense Segment. We believe that this targeted increase will allow us to take advantage of the opportunities we see quicker and more decisively to ensure a long term growth in this market. Coupled with our recent acquisitions and positioning in the Satcom market, Gilat has the resource base to scale the IFC and Defense businesses and our track record of profitable, cash generating growth, provides a strong foundation for Gilat’s continued success."

Commencing January 1, 2025, the company has implemented a new organizational structure and reportable segments. The new organizational structure and segment reporting are designed to better target the diverse and attractive end markets the company serves and to provide investors with greater insight into Gilat’s business lines and strategic growth opportunities. The company will report financial results based on the following three divisions: Gilat Defense, Gilat Commercial and Gilat Peru.

  • Gilat Defense Division: provides secure, rapid-deployment solutions for military organizations, government agencies, and defense integrators, with a strong focus on the U.S. Department of Defense resulting from our strategic acquisition of DataPath Inc. By integrating technologies from Gilat, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Wavestream, the division delivers resilient battlefield connectivity with multiple layers of communication redundancy for high availability.
  • Gilat Commercial Division: provides advanced broadband satellite communication networks for IFC, Enterprise and Cellular Backhaul, supporting HTS, VHTS, and NGSO constellations with turnkey solutions for service providers, satellite operators, and enterprises. Our acquisition of Stellar Blu serves as the cornerstone of this division, strengthening our position in the IFC market and enabling us to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions that meet the demands of passengers, airlines, and service providers worldwide.
  • Gilat Peru Division: specializes in end-to-end telco solutions, including the operation and implementation of large-scale network projects. With expertise in terrestrial fiber optic, wireless, and satellite networks, Gilat Peru provides technology integration, managed networks and services, connectivity solutions, and reliable internet and voice access across the region.

Gilat has prepared unaudited illustrations of the company’s financial reports for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 to reflect the company’s results based on the new segment reporting, which can be found in the IR section on Gilat’s website. For additional information about Gilat’s new divisional structure, please click here: Link

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Secures Over $18 Million Orders Addressing Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions
  • Gilat Receives $9 Million in Orders for Multi-Orbit SkyEdge Platforms
  • Gilat Completes Acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions LLC
  • Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene
  • Gilat Receives Over $3 Million in Orders to Support LEO Constellations
  • Gilat Awarded Over $5 Million in orders to Support Critical Connectivity for Defense Forces
  • Gilat Receives $4M in Orders for Advanced Portable Terminals from Global Defense Customers

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s Management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553
  International: +972-3-918-0609
   

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2024

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly-owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Product and Marketing Officer
hagayk@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors:

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com
Phone: +1 212 838 3777

_________________
1 We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as amortization of purchased intangibles and earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort.

 
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
                   
      Twelve months ended 
 		   Three months ended 
       December 31, 
 		  December 31, 
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
      Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                   
Revenues   $ 305,448     $ 266,090     $ 78,128     $ 75,612  
Cost of revenues     192,117       161,145       47,107       46,692  
                   
Gross profit     113,331       104,945       31,021       28,920  
                   
Research and development expenses, net   38,136       41,173       10,108       11,624  
Selling and marketing expenses   27,381       25,243       6,657       7,119  
General and administrative expenses   26,868       19,215       6,192       6,312  
Other operating expenses (income), net      (6,751 )     (8,771 )     (4,706 )     986  
                   
Total operating expenses      85,634       76,860       18,251       26,041  
                   
Operating income      27,697       28,085       12,770       2,879  
                   
Financial income, net       1,504       109       63       1,196  
                   
Income before taxes on income   29,201       28,194       12,833       4,075  
                   
Taxes on income     (4,352 )     (4,690 )     (1,069 )     (628 )
                   
Net income   $ 24,849     $ 23,504     $ 11,764     $ 3,447  
                   
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)  $ 0.44     $ 0.41     $ 0.21     $ 0.06  
                   
Weighted average number of shares used in               
  computing earnings per share                
  Basic      57,016,920       56,668,999       57,017,032       56,820,774  
  Diluted     57,016,920       56,672,537       57,017,032       56,820,774  


                                         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)  
                         
     Three months ended     Three months ended 
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                         
Gross profit $ 31,021   $ 575     $ 31,596   $ 28,920   $ 617     $ 29,537
Operating expenses   18,251     3,680       21,931     26,041     (2,615 )     23,426
Operating income    12,770     (3,105 )     9,665     2,879     3,232       6,111
Income before taxes on income   12,833     (3,105 )     9,728     4,075     3,232       7,307
Net income $ 11,764   $ (3,252 )   $ 8,512   $ 3,447   $ 3,097     $ 6,544
                         
Basic earnings per share  $ 0.21   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.15   $ 0.06   $ 0.06     $ 0.12
                         
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.15   $ 0.06   $ 0.05     $ 0.11
                         
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in                       
computing earnings per share                      
Basic    57,017,032         57,017,032     56,820,774         56,820,774
Diluted    57,017,032         57,024,316     56,820,774         56,987,939
                         
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
          
    Three months ended   Three months ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
        Unaudited           Unaudited    
                         
GAAP net income      $ 11,764             $ 3,447      
                         
Gross profit                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       133               129      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       389               448      
Other integration expenses       53               40      
          575               617      
Operating expenses                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       653               796      
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   140               662      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       216               162      
Other operating income (expenses), net and other integration expenses   (4,689 )             995      
          (3,680 )             2,615      
                         
Taxes on income       (147 )             (135 )    
                         
Non-GAAP net income      $ 8,512             $ 6,544      


                                             
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)  
                             
         Twelve months ended     Twelve months ended 
        December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
        GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP
        Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                             
Gross profit     $ 113,331   $ 3,673     $ 117,004   $ 104,945   $ 895     $ 105,840
Operating expenses        85,634     (500 )     85,134     76,860     5,434       82,294
Operating income       27,697     4,173       31,870     28,085     (4,539 )     23,546
Income before taxes on income       29,201     4,173       33,374     28,194     (4,539 )     23,655
Net income      $ 24,849   $ 3,376     $ 28,225   $ 23,504   $ (3,597 )   $ 19,907
                             
Basic earnings per share      $ 0.44   $ 0.06     $ 0.50   $ 0.41   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.35
                             
Diluted earnings per share     $ 0.44   $ 0.05     $ 0.49   $ 0.41   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.35
                             
Weighted average number of shares used in                        
computing earnings per share                          
Basic        57,016,920         57,016,920     56,668,999         56,668,999
Diluted        57,016,920         57,041,778     56,672,537         56,784,601
                             
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
         
        Twelve months ended   Twelve months ended
        December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
            Unaudited           Unaudited    
                             
GAAP net income         $ 24,849             $ 23,504      
                             
Gross profit                          
Stock-based compensation expenses           518               407      
Amortization of purchased intangibles           2,412               448      
Other non-recurring expenses           466               -      
Other integration expenses           277               40      
              3,673               895      
Operating expenses                          
Stock-based compensation expenses           2,771               2,354      
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   3,437               662      
Amortization of purchased intangibles        988               312      
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses        (6,696 )             (8,762 )    
              500               (5,434 )    
                             
Taxes on income           (797 )             942      
                             
Non-GAAP net income          $ 28,225             $ 19,907      


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
                     
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                  
                     
         Twelve months ended 
 		   Three months ended 
         December 31, 
 		  December 31, 
          2024       2023       2024       2023  
        Unaudited   Unaudited
                     
GAAP net income       $ 24,849     $ 23,504     $ 11,764     $ 3,447  
Adjustments:                  
Financial income, net          (1,504 )     (109 )     (63 )     (1,196 )
Taxes on income       4,352       4,690       1,069       628  
Stock-based compensation expenses       3,289       2,761       786       925  
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   3,437       662       140       662  
Depreciation and amortization (*)       13,777       13,627       3,068       3,862  
Other operating expenses (income), net     (6,751 )     (8,771 )     (4,706 )     986  
Other non-recurring expenses       466       -       -       -  
Other integration expenses       332       49       70       49  
                     
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 42,247     $ 36,413     $ 12,128     $ 9,363  
                     
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive            
             
SEGMENT REVENUES:            
        Twelve months ended 
 		   Three months ended 
         December 31, 
 		   December 31, 
          2024       2023       2024       2023  
        Unaudited
 		  Audited
 		  Unaudited
                     
Satellite Networks     $ 198,174     $ 168,527     $ 49,064     $ 53,517  
Integrated Solutions       54,925       46,133       17,257       9,503  
Network Infrastructure and Services        52,349       51,430       11,807       12,592  
                     
Total revenues     $ 305,448     $ 266,090     $ 78,128     $ 75,612  


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 119,384     $ 103,961  
Restricted cash     853       736  
Trade receivables, net     53,554       44,725  
Contract assets     20,987       28,327  
Inventories     38,890       38,525  
Other current assets     21,963       24,299  
         
Total current assets     255,631       240,573  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Restricted cash     12       54  
Long-term contract assets     8,146       9,283  
Severance pay funds     5,966       5,737  
Deferred taxes     11,896       11,484  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,556       5,105  
Other long-term assets     5,288       9,544  
         
Total long-term assets     37,864       41,207  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     70,834       74,315  
         
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     12,925       16,051  
         
GOODWILL     52,494       54,740  
         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 429,748     $ 426,886  
         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Short-term debt   $ -     $ 7,453  
Trade payables      17,107       13,873  
Accrued expenses      45,368       51,906  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues     18,587       34,495  
Operating lease liabilities     2,557       2,426  
Other current liabilities     17,817       16,431  
         
Total current liabilities     101,436       126,584  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term loan     2,000       2,000  
Accrued severance pay     6,677       6,537  
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues     580       1,139  
Operating lease liabilities     4,014       3,022  
Other long-term liabilities     10,606       12,916  
         
Total long-term liabilities     23,877       25,614  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value      2,733       2,733  
Additional paid-in capital     943,294       937,591  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,120 )     (5,315 )
Accumulated deficit     (635,472 )     (660,321 )
         
Total shareholders' equity     304,435       274,688  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 429,748     $ 426,886  


                                   
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
                   
      Twelve months ended 
 		  Three months ended 
      December 31, 
 		   December 31, 
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
      Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 24,849     $ 23,504     $ 11,764     $ 3,447  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     13,554       13,402       3,012       3,805  
Capital gain from sale of property      -       (2,084 )     -       -  
Stock-based compensation *)     6,726       3,423       926       1,587  
Accrued severance pay, net     (89 )     167       (72 )     12  
Deferred taxes, net     1,834       2,662       298       (1,203 )
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     (9,347 )     13,448       (2,328 )     9,561  
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     8,519       (1,694 )     11,506       (7,804 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including                 
short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)     11,661       (351 )     8,590       (3,949 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories, net     (1,928 )     (2,387 )     544       3,798  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     3,196       (7,635 )     (1,884 )     (2,314 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses     (5,906 )     735       (8,581 )     3,517  
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues     (16,390 )     803       (4,228 )     (1,843 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities     (5,010 )     (12,049 )     (3,265 )     1,343  
Net cash provided by operating activities     31,669       31,944       16,282       9,957  
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (6,610 )     (10,746 )     (2,515 )     (2,090 )
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired     -       (4,107 )     -       (4,107 )
Receipts from sale of property     -       2,168       -       -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,610 )     (12,685 )     (2,515 )     (6,197 )
                   
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Repayment of credit facility, net     (7,453 )     (1,590 )     -       (1,590 )
Repayments of short-term debts     (7,836 )     -       (3,793 )     -  
Proceeds from short-term debts     7,836       -       1,066       -  
Costs associated with entering into a long-term debt     (654 )     -       (654 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,107 )     (1,590 )     (3,381 )     (1,590 )
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (1,454 )     (63 )     (896 )     2,288  
                   
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     15,498       17,606       9,490       4,458  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     104,751       87,145       110,759       100,293  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 120,249     $ 104,751     $ 120,249     $ 104,751  
                   
*)    Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,437 and $662 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
     Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $140 and $662 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.




Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more