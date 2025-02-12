The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 27, 2024.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net sales increased 8.7% to $1,033.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $950.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

was $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Business activity and demand remained consistently strong through the fourth quarter amidst a healthy environment for our core upscale-casual to higher-end dining customer base. Our teams, across domestic and international markets, provided excellent product and service amidst a busy holiday season and delivered the first one billion plus revenue quarter in Chefs’ Warehouse history,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. “During the quarter, we continued to grow market share, closing the year with strong year-over-year growth in unique item placements and new customer acquisition. I would like to thank the entire Chefs’ Warehouse team for their dedication and commitment in delivering a strong 2024 for our team members, our customers and supplier partners, and our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 8.7% to $1,033.6 million from $950.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic case count increased approximately 6.1% in the Company’s specialty category for the fourth quarter of 2024 with unique customers and placements increases at 4.5% and 12.3% respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased 9.8% to $251.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $228.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily as a result of increased sales and price inflation. Gross profit margins increased approximately 23 basis points to 24.3%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 8.9% to $206.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $190.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization driven by facility investments, and higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facilities and distribution to support sales growth. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other operating (income) expenses, net was income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to expense of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to non-cash credits of $2.6 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 for changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities compared to non-cash charges of $0.2 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.5 million compared to $38.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $68.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net income1 was $23.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2025 Guidance

We are providing fiscal 2025 full year financial guidance as follows:

Net sales in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion,

Gross profit to be between $951 million and $976 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $233 million and $246 million.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, as well as forecasted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ranges, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and our forecasted results and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income and net income available to common shareholders provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our GAAP performance while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our success depends to a significant extent upon general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; the relatively low margins of our business, which are sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures and intense competition; the effects of rising costs, decreases in supply or the interruption of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; fuel prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; our ability to grow our operations whether through expansion of our operations in existing markets or penetration of new markets, and our effective management of that growth; our continued ability to promote and protect our brand successfully, to anticipate and respond to new and existing customer demands, and to develop new products and markets to compete effectively; our ability and the ability of our supply chain partners to continue to operate distribution centers and other work locations without material disruption, and to procure ingredients, packaging and other raw materials when needed despite disruptions in the supply chain or labor shortages; economic and other developments, or events, including adverse weather conditions, in the jurisdictions in which we operate; risks associated with the expansion of our business; our possible inability to identify new acquisitions or to integrate recent or future acquisitions, or our failure to realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including: recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that customers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; new information or attitudes regarding diet and health or adverse opinions about the health effects of the products we distribute; our ability to maintain independent certifications associated with our products; changes in disposable income levels and consumer purchasing habits; competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories, credit, payment of accounts and other related business risks; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain products or injure our reputation; our ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; the influence of significant corporate decisions due to the concentration of ownership among existing officers, directors and their affiliates; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses and impairment charges; changing rules, public disclosure regulations and stakeholder expectations on ESG-related matters; climate change, or the legal, regulatory or market measures being implemented to address climate change; the cost and adequacy of our insurance policies; the impact and effects of public health crises, pandemics and epidemics and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; interruption of operations due to information technology system failures, cybersecurity incidents, or other disruptions to use of technology and networks; the possibility that information technology investments may not produce anticipated results; significant governmental regulation and any potential failure to comply with such regulations; federal, state, provincial and local tax rules in the United States and the foreign countries in which we operate, including tax reform and legislation; risks relating to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; the effects of currency movements in the jurisdictions in which we operate as compared to the U.S. dollar; changes in the method of determining Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), or the replacement of SOFR with an alternative rate; and the effects of international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on our international procurement, sales and operations. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2024 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 Net sales $ 1,033,568 $ 950,473 $ 3,794,212 $ 3,433,763 Cost of sales 782,607 721,849 2,880,065 2,619,289 Gross profit 250,961 228,624 914,147 814,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses 206,803 189,965 784,852 704,758 Other operating (income) expenses, net (2,297 ) 504 1,088 8,773 Operating income 46,455 38,155 128,207 100,943 Interest expense 11,998 12,083 48,675 45,474 Income before income taxes 34,457 26,072 79,532 55,469 Provision for income tax expense 10,531 10,072 24,053 20,879 Net income $ 23,926 $ 16,000 $ 55,479 $ 34,590 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.42 $ 1.46 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.38 $ 1.32 $ 0.88 Numerator: Net income $ 23,926 $ 16,000 $ 55,479 $ 34,590 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 1,284 1,350 5,234 5,399 Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,210 $ 17,350 $ 60,713 $ 39,989 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 38,048,739 37,701,134 37,914,060 37,633,672 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants 909,257 719,806 745,064 612,731 Dilutive effect of convertible notes 7,136,289 7,392,817 7,323,941 7,392,817 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 46,094,285 45,813,757 45,983,065 45,639,220





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 27, 2024 AND DECEMBER 29, 2023

(unaudited; in thousands)



December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,655 $ 49,878 Accounts receivable, net 366,311 334,015 Inventories 316,014 284,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,063 62,522 Total current assets 868,043 730,943 Property and equipment, net 275,781 234,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets 191,423 192,307 Goodwill 356,298 356,021 Intangible assets, net 160,383 184,863 Other assets 6,763 6,379 Total assets $ 1,858,691 $ 1,705,306 Accounts payable $ 266,775 $ 200,547 Accrued liabilities 68,538 70,728 Short-term operating lease liabilities 21,965 24,246 Accrued compensation 50,078 37,071 Current portion of long-term debt 18,040 53,185 Total current liabilities 425,396 385,777 Long-term debt, net of current portion 688,744 664,802 Operating lease liabilities 187,079 184,034 Deferred taxes, net 15,891 14,418 Other liabilities 3,935 1,603 Total liabilities 1,321,045 1,250,634 Common stock 402 396 Additional paid in capital 399,111 356,157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,807 ) (1,832 ) Retained earnings 141,940 99,951 Stockholders’ equity 537,646 454,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,858,691 $ 1,705,306









THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)



Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 55,479 $ 34,590 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,562 32,887 Amortization of intangible assets 24,372 22,719 Provision for allowance for credit losses 11,982 8,078 Deferred income tax provision 1,464 8,114 Loss on debt extinguishment 685 — Stock compensation 17,778 20,042 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities (3,266 ) 3,081 Intangible asset impairment — 1,838 Non-cash interest and other operating activities 5,459 5,456 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (44,812 ) (48,813 ) Inventories (32,205 ) (28,759 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,036 ) (7,234 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation 87,312 19,598 Other assets and liabilities (5,713 ) (9,958 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 153,061 61,639 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (49,506 ) (57,427 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (315 ) (121,884 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49,821 ) (179,311 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt and other financing obligations (22,995 ) (29,000 ) Payment of finance leases (7,057 ) (4,327 ) Common stock repurchases (17,393 ) — Payment of deferred financing fees — (1,739 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 175 55 Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (7,412 ) (2,134 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities (3,800 ) (11,625 ) Borrowings under asset-based loan and revolving credit facilities 46,430 60,000 Payments under asset-based loan and revolving credit facilities (26,430 ) (2,220 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (38,482 ) 9,010 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 19 (260 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 64,777 (108,922 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,878 158,800 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 114,655 $ 49,878





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited; in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 Net income $ 23,926 $ 16,000 $ 55,479 $ 34,590 Interest expense 11,998 12,083 48,675 45,474 Depreciation and amortization 11,201 8,720 40,562 32,887 Amortization of intangible assets 6,156 5,795 24,372 22,719 Provision for income tax expense 10,531 10,072 24,053 20,879 EBITDA (1) 63,812 52,670 193,141 156,549 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 4,601 4,187 17,778 20,042 Other operating (income) expenses, net (3) (2,297 ) 504 1,088 8,773 Duplicate rent (4) 862 1,622 4,157 7,641 Moving expenses (5) 1,232 35 2,843 231 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 68,210 $ 59,018 $ 219,007 $ 193,236

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 December 27, 2024 December 29, 2023 Net income $ 23,926 $ 16,000 $ 55,479 $ 34,590 Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1): Other operating (income) expenses, net (2) (2,297 ) 504 1,088 8,773 Duplicate rent (3) 862 1,622 4,157 7,641 Moving expenses (4) 1,232 35 2,843 231 Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5) 173 — 1,460 1,146 Tax effect of adjustments (6) 9 2,025 (2,864 ) — Total adjustments (21 ) 4,186 6,684 17,791 Adjusted net income (1) $ 23,905 $ 20,186 $ 62,163 $ 52,381 Diluted adjusted net income per common share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 1.47 $ 1.27 Numerator: Adjusted net income (1) $ 23,905 $ 20,186 $ 62,163 $ 52,381 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 1,284 1,350 5,234 5,399 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 25,189 $ 21,536 $ 67,397 $ 57,780 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 38,048,739 37,701,134 37,914,060 37,633,672 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants 909,257 719,806 745,064 612,731 Dilutive effect of convertible notes 7,136,289 7,392,817 7,323,941 7,392,817 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 46,094,285 45,813,757 45,983,065 45,639,220

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.



Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.



Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.



Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.



Represents debt modification costs, extinguishment costs and interest expense related to the write-off of certain deferred financing fees related to our credit agreements.



Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings to 30.0% and 26.0% for the fourth quarters and year-to-date periods of 2024 and 2023, respectively.







THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2025

(unaudited; in thousands)

Low-End Guidance High-End Guidance Net Income: $ 68,000 $ 72,000 Provision for income tax expense 29,000 31,000 Depreciation and amortization 74,000 76,000 Interest expense 42,000 44,000 EBITDA (1) 213,000 223,000 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 17,500 18,500 Duplicate rent (3) 1,500 2,500 Other operating expenses (4) 500 1,000 Moving expenses (5) 500 1,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 233,000 $ 246,000

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.



Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.



Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.



Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.



Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.



