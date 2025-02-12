VEON’s JazzCash and Mobilink Bank Shortlisted for Prestigious GLOMO Awards

Dubai and Islamabad, February 12 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Group”), today announces that it has been shortlisted for two Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at the upcoming MWC 2025. JazzCash, which is Pakistan’s largest fintech with nearly 20 million monthly active users, was shortlisted for the ‘Best Fintech Innovation’ award. Mobilink Microfinance Bank, VEON’s digital banking subsidiary in Pakistan, was nominated for the ‘CMO Marketing Campaign’ award.

JazzCash earned its GLOMO 2025 nomination in the ‘Best Fintech Innovation’ category for its Tap Pay for Business offering. This pioneering innovation transforms mobile devices into Point-of-Sale machines, empowering businesses with real-time access to funds, improving cash flow, and making it a game-changer for business owners.

Mobilink Bank’s Invisible Heirs campaign earned it a spot on the shortlist for the ‘CMO Marketing Campaign’ category. This powerful initiative addresses a critical issue faced by women in Pakistan and beyond: the intricate challenges of understanding, recognizing, and claiming their rightful inheritance. Invisible Heirs raises awareness about the fact that many women are deprived of what is lawfully theirs while also offering a solution in the form of an inheritance calculator that is built into the Mobilink Bank mobile app.

“We are delighted that VEON’s innovation and commitment to financial inclusion continues to be recognised on a global stage. Our mission is to promote digital empowerment as we support our customers across the 1,440 minutes that make up each day,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “These nominations highlight our success in delivering outstanding services to the nearly 160 million customers across the six countries where we operate.”

The nominations follow VEON’s GLOMO Award wins in 2024 for its Ukrainian digital operator Kyivstar in the category for ‘Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations’ for its for Network Resilience Project. VEON also received the GLOMO Award for ‘Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers’ in 2023.

The GLOMO Awards ceremony will take place in Barcelona on March 5th, 2025, during the Mobile World Congress conference and exhibition in Barcelona.

