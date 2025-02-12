AI Video Generator Market to Reach USD 2706.60 Million by 2032|SNS Insider

The AI Video Generator Market, valued at USD 544.65 Mn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2706.6 Mn by 2032, growing at a 19.55% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the AI Video Generator Market was valued at USD 544.65 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2706.60 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.55% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The increasing adoption of AI-powered video generation tools by businesses for marketing, education, and social media engagement is driving market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3169 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Muse.ai (AI-powered video hosting and analytics platform)- InVideo (Online video editing and creation platform)- Rephrase.ai (Personalized video generation platform)- FlexClip (Online video maker and editor)- Synths Video (AI-generated video creation tool)- Lumen5 (AI-driven video creation platform for marketers)- Raw Shorts (AI video creation and editing software)- Pictory (AI video creation and editing tool)- Synthesia (AI video synthesis and avatar-based video creation)- Designs.Ai (AI design tools including video creation features)- DeepBrain (AI video generation and synthetic media platform)- Vidnami (AI video creation tool for marketing)- Animoto (Online video maker with templates and music)- Wave.video (Video creation and hosting platform)- DeepArt (AI-based video editing and artistic rendering)- Veed.io (Online video editing and subtitle generation tool)- Vidnoz (AI video creation platform for businesses)- Shakr (Video creation platform for small businesses)- Magisto (AI-driven video editing and creation tool)- Kapwing (Collaborative video editing and creation platform)By Component: Solution Segment Leads, Cloud-Based Solutions Grow FastestThe solution segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 64% in 2023, with the increasing demand for AI-driven video creation platforms across industry verticals. Businesses can still create videos that look good without the heavy investment of high-grade film by utilizing AI-driven solutions that will allow them to create multiple videos compared to creating one video manually. Such solutions are extensively used in advertising, corporate training, and customer engagement, and thus become essential for digital content strategies.The cloud-based solutions segment is experiencing the fastest growth rate as cloud AI platforms offer extensibility, accessibility, and economic efficiency. They enable easy collaboration, and access from anywhere in the world, and share the production process, integrating with other tools used for digital marketing and content management. This segment is anticipated to grow exponentially as enterprises derive their cloud-native enterprise from enterprise-based AI models.By Organization: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Drive Rapid GrowthLarge enterprises dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, Average usage of AI video generation tools to run marketing campaigns, internal communications, and training. With a large number of enterprises investing in video automation using AI, aiding in building up multiple points of brand presence, customer engagement, and content production.The SME segment is the fastest growing segment, as they adopt AI video generators for digital marketing and e-commerce to be at par with the larger players. AI-powered video tools are cost-effective and easy to use, enabling small businesses to create high-quality videos themselves, without specialized teams.By Source: Text-to-Video Leads, Spreadsheet-to-Video Expands FastestThe text-to-video segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to the rising preference of businesses for AI-created videos such as digital marketing, storytelling, and content automation. By using robust video editing capabilities, AI-enabled platforms translate text to video content while saving time and converting texts to video to become time and money-efficient for brands, news media, and social media influencers.The spreadsheet-to-video vertical is robots are one of the fastest growing sectors, with businesses bringing automation in the form of AI devices to turn those data-empowered insights into attractive, visual stories. We are seeing this technology be used for many business uses such as financial reports, analytics presentations, and automated video reports in corporate environments.By Application: Marketing Holds the Largest Share, E-commerce Sees Fastest GrowthThe marketing segment dominated the Market and represented significant revenue share in 2023, as companies are using videos generated with AI, to increase brand recognition, promote products and services, and engage with customers. AI video generators assist organizations to produce unique, low-cost, and high-quality video content for niche audiences causing higher engagement rates over different digital channels.E-commerce is the fastest-growing segment, as online retailers are using AI video generation for personalized product videos, virtual try-ons, and interactive shopping experiences. Videos are essential for the booming e-commerce sector, as they help enhance customer engagement and conversion rates and thus are being improved with the help of AI.AI Video Generator Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServicesBy Organization- Large Enterprises- SMEsBy Source- Text to Video- PowerPoint to Video- Spreadsheet to videoBy Application- Marketing- Education- E-commerce- Social Media- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3169 Key Regional Developments: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Registers Fastest GrowthAsia-pacific dominated the Market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 31.40% in 2023 because it applies the largest share in the application of AI-based videos into digital media, e-commerce, and education The AI Revolution in China, India, Japan, and the World/Dozens of Global Visionaries Countries such as China, India, and Japan lead the way in AI innovation, and also companies have started to adopt AI-powered video generation to achieve better customer engagement and content automation.North America is the fastest-growing region due to the high number of AI technology companies and rising investments in AI-based content solutions. Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-video-generator-market-3169 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. AI Video Generator Market Segmentation, By Component8. AI Video Generator Market Segmentation, By Organization9. AI Video Generator Market Segmentation, By Source10. AI Video Generator Market Segmentation, By Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion 

