The surge in demand for holographic AR displays for medical applications such as endoscopy and X-ray drives the holographic display market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Revolutionizing Visual Experiences: The Holographic AR Display Market Set to Soar USD 2.6 Billion by 2031 at 31.5% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global holographic AR display market was valued at $170.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2031. The surge in demand for holographic AR displays for medical applications such as endoscopy and X-ray is a potential opportunity to expand the global holographic AR display market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share.The global holographic AR display market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into electronic component and optical component (diffractive optical element (DOE) and holographic optical element (HOE)). By application, the market is classified into automotive, transportation and heavy machinery, infrastructure, healthcare and surgery, education, telecommunication, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The holographic AR display market is segmented into Component and Application. Based on component, the electronic component segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global holographic AR display market analyzed in the research include WayRay AG, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Sygic, DigiLens Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Futurus Group, Avegant Corp. Covid-19 Scenario-● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global holographic AR display market, owing to a decline in the sales of automotive vehicles where holographic AR displays are widely used.● However, the impact on the technological sector of holographic AR display was positive, owing to the large number of companies emerging in the market and the rapid adoption of augmented reality technology in the healthcare sector.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 