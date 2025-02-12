Muscle Stimulator Market to Worth USD 1,077.56 Million by 2032 – SNS Insider

muscle stimulator market

Muscle Stimulator Market is driven by Revolutionizing Pain Management and Rehabilitation and growing musculoskeletal disorders.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global muscle stimulator market was valued at USD 783.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1077.56 million by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, growing awareness towards management therapies for pain, and rapid technological advancements in medical devices are some of the vital factors contributing to the growth of the market. By Product TypeThe Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment dominated the pain relief and rehabilitation market in 2023, accounting for 67.4% of the market share. TENS devices use low-voltage electrical currents to stimulate nerves that signal the brain to send less pain sensation by sending electrical pulses through the skin. These are used for chronic and acute pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, post-surgical pain, lower back pain. Because TENS therapy is non-invasive, it is an excellent alternative to pain medications, especially in this day and age where opioid dependency and prescription drug abuse is at an all-time high. Increased consumer awareness and developments in wearable TENS technology are growing adoption of TENS devices in home and clinical settings. These are used for chronic and acute pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, post-surgical pain, lower back pain. Because TENS therapy is non-invasive, it is an excellent alternative to pain medications, especially in this day and age where opioid dependency and prescription drug abuse is at an all-time high. Increased consumer awareness and developments in wearable TENS technology are growing adoption of TENS devices in home and clinical settings.By ModalityThe portable muscle stimulator devices segment led the market in 2023, capturing a revenue share of 46.88%. These devices offer enhanced convenience, mobility, and ease of use, making them highly attractive for home-based therapy and on-the-go pain management. Unlike stationary devices, portable muscle stimulators provide flexible treatment options for patients suffering from muscle injuries, post-exercise recovery issues, and chronic pain conditions.The rising demand for personalized and remote healthcare solutions is a key driver of this segment. With the increasing aging population and growing emphasis on self-care, individuals are actively seeking non-invasive pain relief methods that can be used without professional supervision. Telehealth integration with muscle stimulator devices further enhances their appeal, enabling patients to consult physiotherapists and pain specialists remotely while using their stimulators effectively.By ApplicationIn 2023, the muscle stimulator market held the largest revenue share of 37.43%, which will be engaged in pain control. Play an important Role in Treating chronic pain, such as Neuropathic Pain, Arthritis, Sports Injury, and Musculoskeletal Disorders Muscle stimulators have become an integral part of chronic pain management. Chronic pain due to diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the increase in geriatric population across the world would also increase the demand for and need for non-pharmacological options for the management of chronic pain.Healthcare providers have started to recommend TENS and EMS devices for pain relief as adjuncts to other therapies. These devices have been used along with traditional treatments like physical therapy and chiropractic care in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy clinics etc., in-order to improve patient outcome.By End-UseThe physiotherapy clinics segment led the market with a share of 34.03% of total revenue in 2023. Muscle stimulators are highly effective, and used in physiotherapy and rehabilitation programs to help patients who have sustained an injury or had surgery, recover faster, move better and strengthen the muscles around the injury and surgery after they are able to. Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS)/Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) devices are commonly used by physiotherapists to assist patients to recover following neurological disorders, post stroke conditions, spinal cord injuries and orthopedic surgeries. The ability of muscle stimulators to prevent muscle atrophy and improve circulation has positioned them as a key therapeutic tool in physical rehabilitation.Regional InsightsIn 2023, North America was the dominant region for a muscle stimulator market, and held 41.9% of the global revenue share. This market is driven by factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and high healthcare expenditure in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 50 million U.S. adults have chronic pain, indicating that there is a great deal of need for effective pain management treatments.During the forecast period, the fastest-growing region is expected to be the Asia-Pacific region. Market growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan is driven by rising healthcare awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions. This growth trajectory is further complemented by government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and services. About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally.

