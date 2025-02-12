Collaborative Robots Market Growth to USD 20.8 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Collaborative Robots Market, valued at USD 1.54 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 20.8 Bn by 2032, growing at a 33.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Collaborative Robots Market is growing rapidly, driven by AI, automation, and rising adoption in automotive, electronics, and healthcare.”The Collaborative Robots Market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by advancements in AI, increased automation, and flexible manufacturing. Important trends are better feature capabilities, user adoption in industries, integration of software, and cloud-based solutions. Healthcare, logistics, and electronics sectors are also seeing growth in application areas that are improving efficiency, safety, and human-robot collaboration.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3108 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Universal Robots (UR3e, UR5e)- FANUC Corporation (CR-15iA, CR-35iA)- KUKA AG (LBR iiwa, KMP 600)- ABB Ltd. (YuMi, IRB 6700)- Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Motoman HC10, Motoman HC20)- Rethink Robotics (Baxter, Sawyer)- Adept Technology (Adept Viper, Adept Cobra)- Teradyne Inc. (Universal Robots, DENSO VS-068)- Staubli Robotics (TX2-60, TX2-40)- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (MZ07, MZ12)- Omron Corporation (LD series, TM series)- Epson Robots (C4, G3 series)- Kawasaki Heavy Industries (DUA Series, RS007N)- Doosan Robotics (M0609, M0617)- Robot System Products AB (RSP X, RSP U)- Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd. (SR Series, Yaskawa Robots)- MOTOMAN (MH Series, MPL Series)- Insight Robotics (Firebot, Drones for Search & Rescue)- AUBO Robotics (AUBO-i5, AUBO-i3)- Hannover Messe (E-Series, K-Series)- othersAutomotive Leads Collaborative Robot Adoption in 2023, While Electronics Sector Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the automotive industry claimed 25% of the overall revenue share in collaborative robots. Cobots are much applied to welding, painting, gluing, and assembly, increasing efficiency while minimizing human error. The U.S. Department of Commerce reports a 22% increase in cobot adoption, driven by labor shortages and the producers' optimization of production. Government subsidies and tax incentives further support automation. Meanwhile, the electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for miniaturization and precision. South Korea's Ministry of Trade commented that cobot adoption increased by 35% in 2023 and is projected to increase even further as markets continue to expand.Assembly Leads Collaborative Robots Market as Automation Demand Surges Across IndustriesThe assembly segment leads in the collaborative robots market, primarily because of its critical role in the automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Cobots are used for precision assembly to boost efficiency, accuracy, and scalability with fewer errors. Accelerated automation adoption due to rising labor shortages and increased production demands has made cobots a must for efficient and flexible manufacturing processes. The integration of AI, machine vision, and advanced sensors further enabled them to provide seamless human-robot collaboration. Cobots will continue to be the top contender in assembly applications as the manufacturing environment pushes towards cost-effectiveness and high-speed production, with further innovations leading to greater acceptance in various manufacturing environments.Dominance of Up to 5kg Payload Collaborative Robots in 2023 and Future Growth ProspectsThe 2023 collaborative robots market was dominated by up to 5kg payload applications, accounting for 45% of revenue. This is on account of the increasing demand for lighter and more versatile robots, especially from SMEs. The application areas include assembly, material handling, and pick-and-place activities, which are achieved with high precision without heavy lifting. By Payload Capacity- Up to 5kg- Up to 10kg- Above 10kgBy Application- Assembly- Pick & Place- Handling- Packaging- Quality Testing- Machine Tending- Gluing & Welding- OthersBy Vertical- Automotive- Food & Beverage- Furniture & Equipment- Plastic & Polymers- Metal & Machinery- Electronics- Pharma- OthersEurope Led the Collaborative Robots Market in 2023, Asia-Pacific to Experience fastest CAGR in Collaborative Robots Market with China Leading Growth The region's strict industrial automation policies fueled significant growth, particularly in Germany, France, and Italy. Germany led in cobot deployment, driven by the Industrie 4.0 initiative, which promotes digitalization and robotic integration in manufacturing. The European Commission reported a 15% rise in automation investments, enhancing productivity and cost-efficiency in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics. More recently, European firms have embraced cobots to attain sustainability objectives, accuracy, and emission reductions.The Asia-Pacific region will lead the way with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing automation and government incentives in China, Japan, and South Korea. The world's largest industrial robot deployer is China, integrating robots under its "Made in China 2025" strategy. As at 2023, the Chinese factories reported the employment of over 150,000 cobots, which has increased by 25% as compared to that of 2022. Rapid adoption is shown in the commitment of the region towards industrial modernization, efficiency, and technology advancement, as Asia-Pacific now becomes a hotspot for cobot expansion. 