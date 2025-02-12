Capnography Devices Market to Worth USD 1460.84 Million by 2032 – SNS Insider

Capnography Devices Market

Global capnography devices market to grow at a 10.28% CAGR, fueled by increased adoption in anesthesia, critical care & respiratory disease management.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Capnography Devices Market was valued at USD 605.37 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1460.84 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2024 to 2032. Because of the increase in demand for non-invasive respiratory monitoring solutions for both adult and pediatric patients, particularly in critical care patients, the market is growing. Global investments made by governments to improve emergencies healthcare services are also contributing to the adoption of capnography devices. Market dynamics is accelerating the demand for respiratory care device as per the previous government data, the rising initiatives to reduce the mortality rates associated with respiratory diseases and implementation of strict policies in optimizing patient safety is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market.Key Players in Capnography Devices Market• Masimo• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Medtronic• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Nonin• Diamedica (UK) Limited• EDAN Instruments Inc.• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA• Dow Inc.• BaxterGet a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4445 Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the hand-held segment led the market with a revenue share of 62.6%. hand-held capnography device, which are extensively used among pre-hospital, ambulance, and emergency department settings because they are portable, easy to use, and accurate. Such devices are imperative for monitoring end-tidal level of CO2 in real-time which ultimately assists in early detection of respiratory problems and vice versa. Furthermore, focusing capabilities on point-of-care diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which is boosting the demand for hand-held capnography devices. Future adoption across the healthcare landscape will be driven by technology advancements, most notably wireless connectivity and integration with electronic medical records (EMRs).By TechnologyThe side stream segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 55.2% in 2023. Side stream capnography devices are preferred for their ability to continuously monitor CO2 levels without direct interference with the patient’s airway. These devices are particularly useful in non-intubated patients and are extensively used in procedural sedation, emergency medicine, and home care settings. The increasing focus on non-invasive respiratory monitoring and the rise in chronic respiratory diseases are fueling market growth. Innovations such as compact and lightweight side stream capnographs with improved sampling techniques have enhanced accuracy and patient comfort. Additionally, government guidelines advocating the use of capnography in procedural sedation and post-anesthesia care are expected to strengthen the adoption of side stream capnography devices.By ApplicationThe emergency medicine segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 24.0% in 2023. In emergency medicine, capnography can also be beneficial for early diagnosis and management of patients presenting with respiratory distress, in cardiac arrest situations, and in trauma patients. Rising emergency room visits for respiratory fails, drug overdoses, and critically ill patients, driving demand for capnography devices. Capnography is an important tool for real-time CO2 monitoring used by paramedics and emergency medical professionals that provides immediate assurance that medical personnel will intervene when a potential deadly condition exists. New developments, including portable and battery-operated devices for capnography, were performed to enable usability in field applications. This supports market growth as capnography is integral to contemporary emergency medicine, backed by government initiatives to improve pre-hospital and emergency care services.By End-UseThe hospitals segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 64.32% in 2023. Capnography devices are widely utilized in hospitals for surgical applications, in intensive care units (ICUs), and post-anesthesia monitoring, thus hospitals are the primary end-users of capnography devices. Hospital Capnography is expected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing surgical volumes and increased patient safety regulations. Hospitals are improving population monitoring practice as more ventilators and anesthesia machines are integrated with capnography. In addition, government health care reforms supporting high-tech patient monitoring products, and increased investment in hospital infrastructure are also likely to favour market growth. For instance, the introduction of AI-based analytic in capnography systems makes the respiratory monitoring in hospitals more advanced, and hence improved patient outcomes.Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest share about 43.26% of the global capnography devices market share. Factors such as the high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government regulations for patient monitoring solutions is expected to drive the dominance of this region over the predicted timeframe. The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD and sleep apnea, along with the rising geriatric population, is driving demand for capnography devices. The regional market is bolstered by the presence of strategic market players, continued product innovations, and collaborationsRecent Developments in the Capnography Devices Market• In July 2024, Medtronic introduced a next-generation capnography system with AI-powered analytics for real-time respiratory monitoring, enhancing patient safety in ICUs.• In April 2024, Philips launched a new compact side stream capnography device designed for portable and homecare applications, targeting an expanding consumer base.Buy Full Research Report on Capnography Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4445 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Capnography Devices Market by Type8. Capnography Devices Market by Application9. Capnography Devices Market by End-Use10. Capnography Devices Market by Technology11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/capnography-devices-market-4445 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

