Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Strong execution drives record fourth quarter net sales, significant margin expansion, and all-time record free cash flow generation; 2025 outlook anticipates continued net sales growth

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 and initiated its outlook for the full-year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 16% to $1.23 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.06 billion in the prior-year fourth quarter. The net effect of acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact during the quarter.
    • Residential product sales increased 28% to $743 million as compared to $580 million last year.
    • Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales were approximately flat as compared to the prior year at $363 million.
  • Net income attributable to the Company during the fourth quarter was $117 million, or $2.15 per share, as compared to $97 million, or $1.57 per share, for the same period of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a fourth quarter record $168 million, or $2.80 per share, as compared to $126 million, or $2.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a fourth quarter record $265 million, or 21.5% of net sales, as compared to $213 million, or 20.0% of net sales, in the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was an all-time record $339 million as compared to $317 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was an all-time record $286 million as compared to $266 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 7% to $4.30 billion during 2024 as compared to $4.02 billion in 2023. Core sales, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 6%.
    • Residential product sales increased 18% to $2.43 billion as compared to $2.06 billion last year.
    • C&I product sales decreased 7% to $1.39 billion as compared to $1.49 billion in the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to the Company during 2024 was $316 million, or $5.39 per share, as compared to $215 million, or $3.27 per share for 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $438 million, or $7.27 per share, as compared to $335 million, or $5.40 per share, in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, for 2024 was $789 million, or 18.4% of net sales, as compared to $638 million, or 15.9% of net sales, in the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was a record $741 million as compared to $522 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $605 million as compared to $396 million for 2023.
  • The Company repurchased approximately 1.05 million shares of its common stock during 2024 for $153 million. There is approximately $347 million remaining under the current repurchase program as of December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company repaid approximately $278 million of debt on a net basis during the year.
  • The Company is initiating its full-year 2025 net sales growth guidance to be approximately 3 to 7% as compared to the prior year, which includes a slight unfavorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

“Our fourth quarter results highlight our ability to rapidly increase production and execute on the strong demand for home standby and portable generators resulting from elevated outage activity in the second half of the year,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The mega-trends that support our long-term expectations were on full display in 2024 as power quality continued to deteriorate and power prices continued to increase. Power outage hours in the U.S. during the year were the highest since we began tracking the measure in 2010, while power demand expectations accelerated and efforts to decarbonize the power grid with intermittent generation sources continued. We believe the strategic investments we have made position Generac for sustained success as we provide innovative energy resiliency and efficiency solutions for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.”

Additional Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 40.6% as compared to 36.5% in the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs.

Operating expenses increased $65.6 million, or 27.6%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by increased employee costs to support future growth across the business, additional marketing spend to drive incremental awareness for our products, and increased incentive compensation and variable expenses given higher shipment volumes and profitability.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $27.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 18.9%, as compared to $30.0 million, or a 23.7% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily driven by the positive impact from earnings mix with higher earnings in lower tax jurisdictions, as well as certain unfavorable discrete tax items in the prior year that did not repeat.

Cash flow from operations was very strong at $339.5 million during the fourth quarter, as compared to $316.9 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $286.1 million as compared to $266.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This significant free cash flow generation was primarily driven by record fourth quarter operating earnings as well as a meaningful reduction in working capital during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 20% to $1.07 billion as compared to $891.0 million in the prior year, including approximately 1% sales growth contribution from acquisitions. The strong increase in core domestic sales was driven primarily by significant growth in shipments of home standby and portable generators as we executed on the demand resulting from the elevated power outage activity in the second half of the year. In addition, higher shipments of residential energy storage systems and ecobee products also contributed to the domestic sales increase.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was an all-time record $242.8 million, or 22.7% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $192.2 million in the prior year, or 21.6% of total sales. This margin improvement was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs, partially offset by higher operating expense investments to support future growth initiatives.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased 1% to $187.5 million as compared to $190.1 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency. Core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by strength in Latin America, mostly offset by softness in certain European markets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $22.5 million, or 12.0% of international segment total sales, as compared to $20.4 million, or 10.7% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin improvement was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs.

2025 Outlook

The Company is initiating guidance for full-year 2025 that anticipates continued net sales growth as compared to the prior year. This is expected to be driven primarily by residential product sales growth in the mid-to-high single digit range, primarily led by shipments of home standby generators and residential energy technology solutions. C&I product sales are expected to be approximately flat as compared to the prior year. As a result of these factors, full-year net sales are expected to increase between 3 to 7% as compared to the prior year, which includes a slight unfavorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions.

Additionally, the Company expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 8.0 to 9.0% for the full-year 2025. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

The Company expects to generate strong levels of operating and free cash flow for the full year, with free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income between 80 to 90%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operating results. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axz3e8r5.

The webcast of the conference call is also available on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;
our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;
our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;
increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;
significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;
changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs;
our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;
our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;
scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;
our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance for our products;
frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;
changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;
our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;
our ability to remain competitive;
our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;
market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;
loss of our key management and employees;
disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;
our ability to attract and retain employees;
disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;
risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;
compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;
government regulation of our products;
failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;
our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;
terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;
our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;
risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;
volatility of our stock price; and
potential tax liabilities.
   

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement Generac’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, certain non-cash gains and losses including certain purchase accounting adjustments and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for legal and regulatory charges adjusts for matters that are not part of the ordinary routine litigation or regulatory matters incidental to the Company’s business, such as class action lawsuits, government inquiries, and certain intellectual property litigation. The adjustments to net income in computing Adjusted EBITDA are set forth in the reconciliation table below. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is based primarily on the definition included in our Credit Agreement.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, the Company references free cash flow to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

CONTACT:
Kris Rosemann
Director – Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com

Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,277     $ 200,994  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $35,465 and $33,925 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   612,107       537,316  
Inventories   1,031,647       1,167,484  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   107,139       91,898  
Total current assets   2,032,170       1,997,692  
       
Property and equipment, net   690,023       598,577  
       
Customer lists, net   152,737       184,513  
Patents and technology, net   379,095       417,441  
Other intangible assets, net   20,026       27,127  
Tradenames, net   206,664       216,995  
Goodwill   1,436,261       1,432,384  
Deferred income taxes   24,132       15,532  
Operating lease and other assets   168,223       203,051  
Total assets $ 5,109,331     $ 5,093,312  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Short-term borrowings $ 55,848     $ 81,769  
Accounts payable   458,693       340,719  
Accrued wages and employee benefits   81,485       54,970  
Accrued product warranty   56,127       65,298  
Other accrued liabilities   313,401       292,120  
Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   67,598       45,895  
Total current liabilities   1,033,152       880,771  
       
Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   1,210,776       1,447,553  
Deferred income taxes   33,185       90,012  
Deferred revenue   193,260       167,008  
Operating lease and other long-term liabilities   141,515       158,349  
Total liabilities   2,611,888       2,743,693  
       
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   -       6,549  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 73,785,631 and 73,195,055 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   738       733  
Additional paid-in capital   1,133,756       1,070,386  
Treasury stock, at cost, 14,173,697 and 13,057,298 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (1,196,997 )     (1,032,921 )
Excess purchase price over predecessor basis   (202,116 )     (202,116 )
Retained earnings   2,844,296       2,519,313  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (85,399 )     (15,143 )
Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.   2,494,278       2,340,252  
Noncontrolling interests   3,165       2,818  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,497,443       2,343,070  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,109,331     $ 5,093,312  
       


Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net sales $ 1,234,801     $ 1,063,670     $ 4,295,834     $ 4,022,667  
Costs of goods sold   733,384       674,946       2,630,208       2,657,236  
Gross profit   501,417       388,724       1,665,626       1,365,431  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling and service   144,397       113,839       526,446       448,199  
Research and development   59,258       44,369       219,600       173,443  
General and administrative   75,703       54,288       285,095       253,396  
Amortization of intangibles   24,045       25,260       97,743       104,194  
Total operating expenses   303,403       237,756       1,128,884       979,232  
Income from operations   198,014       150,968       536,742       386,199  
               
Other (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (19,880 )     (24,765 )     (89,713 )     (97,627 )
Investment income   2,319       1,483       7,605       4,272  
Change in fair value of investment   (35,068 )     -       (38,006 )     -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       (4,861 )     -  
Other, net   (380 )     (880 )     (2,329 )     (2,544 )
Total other expense, net   (53,009 )     (24,162 )     (127,304 )     (95,899 )
               
Income before provision for income taxes   145,005       126,806       409,438       290,300  
Provision for income taxes   27,336       29,996       92,460       73,180  
Net income   117,669       96,810       316,978       217,120  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   443       209       663       2,514  
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.   117,226       96,601       316,315       214,606  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss):              
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (59,923 )     36,784       (62,842 )     57,963  
Net unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives   2,253       (10,313 )     (7,672 )     (8,004 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (57,670 )     26,471       (70,514 )     49,959  
Total comprehensive income:   59,999       123,281       246,464       267,079  
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests   200       246       405       2,581  
Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 59,799     $ 123,035     $ 246,059     $ 264,498  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 2.18     $ 1.59     $ 5.46     $ 3.31  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic:   59,122,093       60,391,678       59,559,797       61,265,060  
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 2.15     $ 1.57     $ 5.39     $ 3.27  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:   60,012,948       61,038,694       60,350,412       62,058,387  
               


Generac Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
  Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Operating activities              
Net income $ 316,978     $ 217,120  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and finance lease amortization   74,025       62,408  
Amortization of intangible assets   97,743       104,194  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount   3,242       3,885  
Change in fair value of investment   38,006       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   4,861       -  
Deferred income taxes   (60,615 )     (34,478 )
Share-based compensation expense   49,248       35,492  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   138       (285 )
Other noncash charges   5,780       5,922  
Excess tax benefits from equity awards   (5,069 )     (977 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:              
Accounts receivable   (82,816 )     (18,272 )
Inventories   122,952       262,670  
Other assets   546       24,266  
Accounts payable   123,571       (120,900 )
Accrued wages and employee benefits   26,870       7,962  
Other accrued liabilities   25,841       (27,337 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   741,301       521,670  
               
Investing activities              
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   211       2,896  
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions   -       3,294  
Contribution to tax equity investment   (1,629 )     (6,627 )
Purchase of long-term investments   (37,821 )     (32,592 )
Proceeds from sale of long-term investments   2,000       -  
Expenditures for property and equipment   (136,733 )     (129,060 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (34,740 )     (15,974 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (208,712 )     (178,063 )
               
Financing activities              
Proceeds from short-term borrowings   29,219       64,257  
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   541,475       348,827  
Repayments of short-term borrowings   (54,548 )     (37,104 )
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   (794,600 )     (288,699 )
Stock repurchases   (152,743 )     (251,513 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,616 )     -  
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration   -       (4,979 )
Payment of deferred acquisition consideration   (7,421 )     -  
Purchase of additional ownership interest   (9,117 )     (104,844 )
Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary   (273 )     -  
Taxes paid related to equity awards   (24,769 )     (10,897 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   27,558       7,815  
Net cash used in financing activities   (448,835 )     (277,137 )
               
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   (3,471 )     1,801  
               
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   80,283       68,271  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   200,994       132,723  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 281,277     $ 200,994  
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information              
Cash paid during the period              
Interest $ 89,420     $ 84,027  
Income taxes   148,828       100,082  
               


Generac Holdings Inc.
Segment Reporting and Product Class Information
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Total Sales by Reportable Segment
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024   Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  External Net Sales   Intersegment Sales   Total Sales   External Net Sales   Intersegment Sales   Total Sales
Domestic $ 1,057,907   $ 9,361     $ 1,067,268     $ 881,033   $ 9,977     $ 891,010  
International   176,894     10,572       187,466       182,637     7,474       190,111  
Intercompany elimination   -     (19,933 )     (19,933 )     -     (17,451 )     (17,451 )
Total net sales $ 1,234,801   $ -     $ 1,234,801     $ 1,063,670   $ -     $ 1,063,670  
                       
                       
  Total Sales by Reportable Segment
  Year Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2023
  External Net Sales   Intersegment Sales   Total Sales   External Net Sales   Intersegment Sales   Total Sales
Domestic $ 3,599,149   $ 35,932     $ 3,635,081     $ 3,276,324   $ 43,937     $ 3,320,261  
International   696,685     28,700       725,385       746,343     91,552       837,895  
Intercompany elimination   -     (64,632 )     (64,632 )     -     (135,489 )     (135,489 )
Total net sales $ 4,295,834   $ -     $ 4,295,834     $ 4,022,667   $ -     $ 4,022,667  
                       
                       
  External Net Sales by Product Class        
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,        
    2024     2023       2024       2023        
Residential products $ 743,336   $ 580,391     $ 2,433,474     $ 2,062,929        
Commercial & industrial products   363,376     362,923       1,389,469       1,494,799        
Other   128,089     120,356       472,891       464,939        
Total net sales $ 1,234,801   $ 1,063,670     $ 4,295,834     $ 4,022,667        
                       
  Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment        
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,        
    2024     2023       2024       2023        
Domestic $ 242,787   $ 192,203     $ 693,203     $ 523,337        
International   22,527     20,434       95,898       114,522        
Total adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 265,314   $ 212,637     $ 789,101     $ 637,859        
                       
(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.
 


Generac Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation Schedules
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
               
Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation              
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 117,226     $ 96,601     $ 316,315     $ 214,606  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   443       209       663       2,514  
Net income   117,669       96,810       316,978       217,120  
Interest expense   19,880       24,765       89,713       97,627  
Depreciation and amortization   43,834       42,453       171,768       166,602  
Provision for income taxes   27,336       29,996       92,460       73,180  
Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1)   1,894       (696 )     4,757       (5,953 )
Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2)   10,978       5,186       49,248       35,492  
Transaction costs and credit facility fees (3)   1,068       893       5,097       4,054  
Business optimization and other charges (4)   1,562       2,400       4,752       10,551  
Provision for legal, regulatory, and clean energy product charges (5)   5,651       10,577       10,931       38,490  
Change in fair value of investment (6)   35,068       -       38,006       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)   -       -       4,861       -  
Other   374       253       530       696  
Adjusted EBITDA   265,314       212,637       789,101       637,859  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests   654       541       1,175       4,687  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 264,660     $ 212,096     $ 787,926     $ 633,172  
               
Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation              
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 117,226     $ 96,601     $ 316,315     $ 214,606  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   443       209       663       2,514  
Net income   117,669       96,810       316,978       217,120  
Amortization of intangible assets   24,045       25,260       97,743       104,194  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount   650       983       3,242       3,885  
Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (8)   445       346       2,717       2,089  
Loss/(gain) attributable to business or asset dispositions (9)   -       -       65       (119 )
Business optimization and other charges (4)   1,562       2,400       4,752       10,551  
Provision for legal, regulatory, and clean energy product charges (5)   5,651       10,577       10,931       38,490  
Change in fair value of investment (6)   35,068       -       38,006       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)   -       -       4,861       -  
Tax effect of add backs   (16,411 )     (9,908 )     (40,173 )     (38,384 )
Adjusted net income   168,679       126,468       439,122       337,826  
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   443       209       663       2,514  
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 168,236     $ 126,259     $ 438,459     $ 335,312  
               
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per              
common share - diluted: $ 2.80     $ 2.07     7.27     $ 5.40  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:   60,012,948       61,038,694       60,350,412       62,058,387  
               
(1) Includes (gains)/losses on the disposition of assets other than in the ordinary course of business, (gains)/losses on sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, certain foreign currency related adjustments, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings.
               
(2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock, and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods.
               
(3) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities, such as administrative agent fees and credit facility commitment fees under our Amended Credit Agreement.
               
(4) Represents severance and other restructuring charges related to the consolidation of certain operating facilities and organizational functions.
               
(5) Represents the following litigation, regulatory, and other matters that are not indicative of our ongoing operations:
• A provision for judgments, settlements, and legal expenses related to certain patent lawsuits - $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; $9.2 million for the full year 2024; $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; and $27.3 million for the full year 2023.
• Legal expenses related to certain class action lawsuits - $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; $1.3 million for the full year 2024; $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year 2023;
• Additional customer support costs related to a clean energy product customer that filed for bankruptcy in 2022 – $0.4 million for the full year 2024; and $4.4 million in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023.
• A provision for a matter with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) concerning the imposition of civil fines for allegedly failing to timely submit a report under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) in relation to certain portable generators that were subject to a voluntary recall previously announced on July 29, 2021 - $5.8 million for the full year 2023.
               
(6) Represents non-cash losses from changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in Wallbox N.V. warrants and equity securities.
               
(7) Represents fees paid to creditors and the write-off of the unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs in connection with the refinancing of the Company's Tranche B Term Loan Facility.
               
(8) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments.
               
(9) Represents losses/(gains) attributable to the disposition of a business or assets occurring in other than ordinary course, as defined in our credit agreement.
               
               
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation              
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 339,454     $ 316,946     $ 741,301     $ 521,670  
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions   -       761       -       3,294  
Expenditures for property and equipment   (53,334 )     (51,342 )     (136,733 )     (129,060 )
Free cash flow $ 286,120     $ 266,365     $ 604,568     $ 395,904  
               

