Mattermost and Qrypt Announce Joint Solution for Quantum-Secure Communications in Defense and Intelligence Applications

Palo Alto, California, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading collaborative workflow platform for defense, intelligence, security and critical infrastructure, and Qrypt, a pioneer in cryptographic quantum security solutions, today announced at the 2025 DoD Cybersecurity & SAP IT Summit a partnership to deliver quantum-secure communication capabilities. This collaboration addresses the rising cyber threats from nation-state adversaries, the impending risks posed by AI and quantum computing to encryption standards, and new regulatory requirements across critical infrastructure industries for quantum secure communications, many coming into effect in 2030. The joint solution ensures resilient, quantum-secure communications to safeguard national security and mission-critical data.

"Protecting the confidentiality and integrity of communications is paramount for our defense and national security customers," said Dr. Bill Anderson, Principal Product Manager at Mattermost, Inc. "The serious threat of 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks posed by quantum computing demands strategic foresight and proactive action. Our partnership with Qrypt ensures our customers are equipped to collaborate securely and effectively, even in the face of evolving threats."

"The security of critical infrastructure and sensitive intelligence is non-negotiable in today's threat landscape," added Kevin Chalker, CEO of Qrypt. "While larger quantum computers threaten modern encryption standards, the advent of powerful AI introduces new risks in quantum cryptanalysis that could lead to unforeseen developments. By integrating Qrypt's quantum-secure encryption with Mattermost's collaboration platform, we provide defense and intelligence agencies with the robust tools necessary to protect their critical information assets."

Problem and Solution Overview:

The rapid evolution of cyber threats, compounded by AI advancements and the impending capabilities of quantum computing, has created an urgent need for advanced encryption solutions. Nation-state adversaries are actively collecting encrypted data with the intent of future decryption using quantum technologies. Mattermost and Qrypt have united to deliver a comprehensive defense, offering a continuous transition to quantum-secure protocols and ensuring sustained security for classified communications.

Key Benefits of the Joint Solution:

Future-Proof Encryption: Qrypt's quantum entropy-based encryption resists attacks from both classical and quantum computers.

Crypto-Agility: An architecture to rapidly adapt to emerging cryptographic standards and algorithms ensures flexibility and resilience to unpredicted advances in cryptographic attacks.

Resilient Defense: Robust protection against data interception, decryption, data poisoning, and manipulation, ensuring mission-critical operations remain uncompromised.

Enhanced Security Posture: Secures sensitive information long-term against emerging quantum threats.

Secure Collaboration: Reliable communication for defense and intelligence missions, even amid advanced cyber threats.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability and resilience of the world’s most important organizations. Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance. Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.

About Qrypt:

Qrypt is a cybersecurity innovator providing cryptographic solutions resilient to quantum computing threats. Leveraging peer-reviewed research in quantum physics, Qrypt's technology generates unbreakable encryption keys using true random numbers from quantum entropy sources. Qrypt’s solutions protect data in government, finance, healthcare, and other sectors, ensuring quantum-resistant security for an ever-evolving cyber landscape.

