Flex Perpetuals opens FLP Surge – a new era of DeFi market making





GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Perpetuals has officially launched its FLP Surge, an innovative liquidity initiative designed to democratize market making in DeFi. With FLP Surge, traders and investors of all sizes can earn sustainable yield by participating in liquidity provision, capturing a share of trading fees on one of the most anticipated & fastest-growing decentralized perpetuals exchanges on Base.

FLP Surge: the future of market making for everyone

Traditionally, market making has been reserved for institutional players with deep liquidity and specialized trading infrastructure. Flex Perpetuals’ Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP) is changing that narrative by opening market-making rewards to everyone, from retail to large institutional investors.

Earn from day one: FLP holders receive 45% of all platform trading fees paid out in USDC

Capital-efficient liquidity: FLP is structured as a blue-chip index token with 40% cbBTC, 40% USDC, and 20% ETH

Bonus incentives: Participating in FLP Surge offers massive incentive bonuses, making it one of the most rewarding liquidity events in DeFi. If you are considering a deposit of over $50K, even more exclusive benefits await, including up to 15% extra rewards on top of existing incentives.

Flexible liquidity: After an initial one-month lock-up, investors can withdraw funds anytime.

Why FLP Surge stands out

The launch of FLP Surge is more than just another DeFi liquidity event. It introduces a fair, transparent, and sustainable liquidity model designed for long-term adoption. Unlike traditional liquidity mining, which often relies on inflationary incentives, FLP Surge rewards providers directly from real trading volume.

Real yield: Unlike staking programs reliant on token emissions, the majority of FLP’s yield is driven by actual trading activity

Smoothed volatility: FLP’s balanced cbBTC, ETH, and USDC allocation ensures stable long-term exposure

Open to all: Whether you’re deploying $100 or $1M, FLP Surge is structured to provide accessible, efficient market-making rewards

By leveraging its deep liquidity, efficient trade execution, and strong integration within the Base ecosystem, Flex Perpetuals is setting a new benchmark for decentralized liquidity provision.

The platform behind FLP Surge: Flex Perpetuals

While FLP Surge is a major milestone, it’s only one part of the broader Flex Perpetuals ecosystem. Built on the hugely exciting Base Chain by Coinbase, the Flex Perpetuals platform is designed to offer a CEX-like trading experience in a fully decentralized and permissionless environment.

Low trading fees: Competitive fees starting at 0.02% on BTC and ETH trades

Gasless trading: Intent-based execution ensures instant transactions without high network costs

Cross-Margin & multi-asset collateral: Trade using BTC, ETH, and USDC as collateral for maximum capital efficiency

Sub-accounts: Manage multiple trading strategies with isolated risk in one seamless interface

Security, partnerships, and the roadmap ahead

Security and transparency are at the core of Flex Perpetuals. The platform has undergone comprehensive audits from Code4rena, Foobar, WatchPug, and Cantina, ensuring the infrastructure is resilient and secure.

Strategic partnerships further enhance the ecosystem:

Aerodrome: The hub of liquidity, supported by Flex Perpetuals’ veAERO Treasury, incentivizing deep trading pools on Base

Chainlink & Pyth: Providing accurate, real-time price feeds for seamless trading execution

The Flex Perpetuals team is committed to a feature-driven roadmap, continuously improving the trading experience with new pairs, automation tools, and liquidity innovations to ensure long-term success.

Be part of FLP Surge today

With FLP Surge now open, investors have a limited-time opportunity to participate in a new era of DeFi market making. FLP Surge closes on February 16th at 16:00 UTC, making now the best time to secure rewards and maximize incentives. Whether you’re looking for a stable, passive yield or an active role in decentralized liquidity, Flex Perpetuals is providing a gateway to high-performance trading opportunities.

About Flex Perpetuals

Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetuals exchange built on Base, a layer-2 solution by Coinbase. With a focus on democratizing market-making opportunities, Flex Perpetuals enables traders and investors of all sizes to participate in liquidity provision and earn sustainable yield. The platform’s Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP) offers an innovative liquidity model that rewards participants from real trading volume, rather than relying on inflationary incentives.

Backed by comprehensive security audits and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Aerodrome, Chainlink, and Pyth, Flex Perpetuals is committed to creating a transparent, efficient, and sustainable DeFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit Flex Perpetuals or follow us on Twitter and Telegram .

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Flex. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

