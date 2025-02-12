Keeper Security Champions Cybersecurity in Education on Digital Learning Day

Amid a rise in cyber attacks targeting schools, Keeper® empowers educators with tools and strategies to protect students and their digital learning environments

Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical issue – it’s a fundamental part of ensuring student safety and the protection of their sensitive personal information.” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Digital Learning Day, Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, is calling for urgent action to address cybersecurity threats to education. In the wake of high-profile breaches like the recent PowerSchool breach in the US – which compromised Social Security numbers, grades and attendance records of thousands – administrators, educators and families face the collective challenge of protecting students and staff from the growing risks of cyber attacks. UK government data published in 2024 revealed the alarming scale of the threat, with 71% of secondary schools, 86% of further education colleges and 97% of higher education institutions reporting cyber attacks in the past year – highlighting the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures across the education sector.According to Keeper’s report, Cybersecurity in Schools: Safeguarding Students in the Digital Era , 74% of parents express confidence in their child's school's cybersecurity measures, however only 21% report receiving any guidance on secure password management. Despite the critical importance of secure passwords, only 9% of schools offer access to password managers, leaving students and staff vulnerable to cyber threats. Furthermore, only 14% of schools mandate security awareness training, and a mere 13% offer it as an option, leaving most students ill-equipped to handle online threats.As classrooms continue to become more connected through digital learning platforms and administrative tools, the risk of cyber attacks continues to grow. Many schools lack dedicated IT resources with the dual challenge of aging infrastructure and limited budgets. These constraints, combined with the vast amounts of sensitive student and staff data stored in school systems, have made educational institutions an attractive target for cybercriminals. In 2024, 66% of higher education institutions reported ransomware attacks, emphasising the scale of this growing threat.“Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical issue – it’s a fundamental part of ensuring student safety and the protection of their sensitive personal information,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Educational institutions must prioritise cybersecurity to create safe digital environments where students can thrive without fear of interruptions to their learning or breaches that can impact their lives for years to come.”From Risk to Resilience: Flex Your Cyber Keeper and its partners are addressing this growing threat through its Flex Your Cyber initiative, a public service program designed to provide school administrators with essential cybersecurity knowledge and critical resources, along with age-appropriate content for families, educators and students alike. With resources ranging from engaging lesson plans to enterprise-grade tools, the initiative supported by the National Cybersecurity Alliance, KnowBe4, CYBER.ORG and Williams Racing aims to arm the education sector with the knowledge and technology needed to defend against evolving threats. Research shows that 70% of ransomware attacks against higher education resulted in data encryption, highlighting the severe operational impact of these incidents.“Digital Learning Day is about celebrating innovation in education," said Guccione. "But as we embrace technology, we must also ensure its responsible use. Flex Your Cyber provides the tools and strategies the education sector needs to help protect their communities and maintain trust in their digital systems."Proven Strategies to Strengthen School SecurityKeeper encourages schools and universities to adopt actionable measures to secure their digital learning environments and reduce exposure to risks:- Enforce the use of strong, unique passwords and implement a password manager- Utilise a PAM solution like KeeperPAMto secure sensitive systems, data and assets- Back up critical data and regularly test your backups- Require Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for all logins- Implement regular cybersecurity training and phishing awareness- Actively monitor network and devices for suspicious activity- Develop and practice a cyber incident response plan- Identify and fix known security flaws, prioritising those that malicious actors are actively exploiting- Minimise exposure to common attacks by ensuring internet-connected devices are up-to-dateA Shared Commitment to a Secure Digital FutureDigital Learning Day is a celebration of technology’s power to transform education, but it also serves as a call to action for the education system to protect students and staff in an increasingly digital world. By taking proactive measures and leveraging tools like those provided by Keeper Security, schools can create a safer, more resilient digital infrastructure.Keeper remains dedicated to supporting educators and administrators in this mission, ensuring that digital learning environments are not only innovative but also secure. To learn more about how Keeper Security’s FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized cybersecurity solutions are protecting schools from cyber threats, visit www.keepersecurity.com or explore the vast Flex Your Cyber resources at www.flexyourcyber.com About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

