Industrial Metrology Market Size to Touch USD 24.42 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,"The Industrial Metrology Market size was valued at USD 14.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.41 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032."The growth is driven by higher demand from the automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing sectors, and the adoption of electric automotive; cloud-based solutions for metrology data; and the rise of Industry 5.0.SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Hexagon- Nikon- FARO Technologies- Carl Zeiss- Jenoptik- KLA Corporation- Renishaw- Mitutoyo Corporation- KEYENCE CORPORATION- Creaform- Perceptron- Automated Precision Inc.- Applied Materials Inc.- AccuScan- CARMAR Accuracy- Baker Huges- Cyberoptics- Cairhill- ATT Metrology- Trimet- Shining 3D- Automated- Perceptron- Intertek Group- Bruker- Metrologic GroupIndustrial Metrology Market SegmentationBy Offering, hardware dominating and Software Fastest GrowingThe hardware segment dominating in Industrial Metrology Market in 2023, Lasers are used as power sources in industrial, medical, and communication applications, while detectors are used to convert light to electrical energy signals.The software segment is the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032 Industrial Metrology Market, Cloud-based technologies, AI, and machine learning are augmenting data management and analysis capabilities, driving smarter, more efficient operations, and facilitating real-time decision-making in near real-time that boosts automation and precision across multiple industries.By Equipment, Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Dominating and fastest GrowingThe Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) segment is the dominant and fastest-growing which is propelled by the growing need for precision and inline inspection across automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor industries. The increasing competitiveness and need for improving product quality, and safety, have created a broad acceptance of high-precision metrology solutions for quality control and inspection to meet product specifications. CMMs' ability to integrate with various metrology systems further enhances their market share and growth prospects during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.By Application, Quality Control & Inspection and fastest GrowingThe Quality Control & Inspection segment is both the dominant and fastest-growing application in the Industrial Metrology Market. With a market share of around 40.16% in 2023, this segment is driven by the increasing demand for precision and inline inspection across industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductors. The need to enhance product quality and safety, coupled with growing competitiveness, fuels the adoption of high-precision metrology solutions for quality control and inspection, ensuring that products meet the required standards and specifications. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By OfferingHardwareSoftwareServicesBy EquipmentCoordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)Measuring InstrumentsX-ray and Computed TomographyAutomated Optical InspectionForm Measurement Equipment2D EquipmentBy ApplicationQuality Control & InspectionReverse EngineeringMapping and ModelingOthersBy End-UserAerospace & DefenseAutomotiveSemiconductorManufacturingOthersNorth America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Strong Growth in Industrial Metrology MarketIn 2023, North America dominated the industrial metrology market, fueled by a growing demand for automation and long-term adoption of industrial metrology systems. The U.S. led the market, while Canada emerged as the fastest-growing region.The Asia Pacific region is set to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032, wing to the rapid industrialization of several manufacturing powerhouses such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. With increased adoption of automation in these nations, the demand for precision metrology and inspection tools for governing the quality of the production and process control & complying with international standards is on the surge, thus making Asia Pacific a major growth driver for industrial metrology market during forecast years.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 8. Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by EquipmentChapter 8. Industrial Metrology Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…

