Collapsible Tube Packaging Market to Double in Size, Forecasted at USD 2.1 Billion by 2032

Collapsible Tube Packaging Market surges as demand for lightweight, sustainable & hygienic solutions grows across personal care, pharmaceutical & food sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collapsible Tube Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The collapsible tube packaging market grew significantly because the demand for ecologically friendly beauty, healthcare, and food-related packaging has gone up. Its further expansion can be anticipated to be supported through the use of sustainable materials: recyclable plastics and aluminum. According to European Plastic Converters (EuPC), sustainable packaging is estimated to grow annually between 5 and 6 percent from 2023 to 2027; manufacturers innovate toward better usability, with minimal environmental impact.Get a Sample Report of Collapsible Tube Packaging Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1426 Key Players:• Essel Propack Limited (Collapsible Tubes for Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)• Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (Aluminum Collapsible Tubes, Pharmaceutical Tubes)• Montebello Packaging (Plastic and Aluminum Collapsible Tubes for Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals)• Andpak (Aluminum and Plastic Collapsible Tubes, Custom Packaging)• Antilla Propack (Aluminum Collapsible Tubes, Cosmetic Packaging)• Auber Packaging Co., Ltd (Plastic Collapsible Tubes, Cosmetic Packaging)• CONSTRUCT Packaging (Cosmetic Collapsible Tubes, Customized Packaging Solutions)• Paket Corporation (Aluminum Tubes, Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Packaging)• Perfect Containers Group (Plastic Collapsible Tubes, Personalized Packaging)• PIONEER GROUP (Aluminum and Plastic Tubes for Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics)• SUBNIL (Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Collapsible Tubes)• Montebello Packaging (Collapsible Tubes for Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals)• Global Closure Systems (Collapsible Tubes for Cosmetic and Personal Care Applications)• Albea Group (Plastic Collapsible Tubes, Custom Cosmetic Tubes)• Hoffmann Neopac (Plastic and Aluminum Collapsible Tubes for Personal Care and Food)• Tubex GmbH (Aluminum Collapsible Tubes for Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals)• VisiPak (Plastic Collapsible Tubes for Food, Cosmetic, and Personal Care Markets)• Toyo & Juri Tube (Collapsible Tubes for Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics)• Shreeji Plastic (Plastic Collapsible Tubes for Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics)• Raepak Ltd (Aluminum Tubes for Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Household Products)By Material Type, in 2023, the laminated tubes segment dominated the collapsible tube packaging market, which accounted for a market share of 38%.The reason behind this dominance is the increased barrier properties of laminated tubes that protect the contents from moisture, light, and air, thereby extending the product's life. That makes them highly suitable for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food products. Moreover, laminated tubes provide a premium appearance and texture, which increases brand attractiveness and consumer preference, further driving their high demand across various sectors.By Product Type, in 2023, Squeeze tubes dominated the Collapsible Tube Packaging market with a 65% share.Their ease of use means that consumers can dispense the product with little effort, which has led to less waste and increased convenience, which is precisely what the cosmetic and personal care industries need. Their widespread use is also due to ease of storage and transportation as hydrocarbons. Moreover, squeeze tubes are widely known for packaging products hygienically and practically, which is why they are popular in industries such as skin care, toothpaste, and food packaging.By Application, the Cosmetics segment dominated the Collapsible Tube Packaging market with approximately 40% of the market share in 2023.This dominance is led by the high usage of collapsible tubes for skincare, haircare, and makeup products which need packaging that is convenient, hygienic, and attractive. This growth in demand for beauty and personal care products across the world and rising awareness regarding sustainable and eco-friendly packaging have further propelled the growth of collapsible tubes in the cosmetics markets. These tubes possess a perfect blend of usability and marketability, which is why they are a hot favorite amongst the brands.Buy Full Research Report on Collapsible Tube Packaging Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1426 In 2023, North America accounted for more than 42% share of the collapsible tube packaging market,The dominance is due to the well-established packaging industry in this region along with the presence of large players. This dominance can be attributed to the high demand for collapsible tubes for cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Manufacturing facilities, combined with an extensive infrastructure, including distribution networks, solidify the region's market position.Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region for collapsible tube packaging, driven by fast paced industrialization and rising demand in developing nations such as China and India. This growth is further driven by a growing consumer base in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. In addition, the growing need for sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding eco-friendly options in the region, allows for the acceptance of collapsible tubes.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

