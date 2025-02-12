Plant Genotyping Equipment Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach USD 1662.43 Million by 2032

Plant Genotyping Equipment Market

Rising global population fuels the Plant Genotyping Equipment Market as demand grows for high-yield, resilient crops to ensure sustainable food production.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Plant Genotyping Equipment Market was valued at USD 751.85 Million in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 1662.43 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.22% from 2024 to 2032. Technological advancements in genotyping techniques and the rising importance of genomics in agriculture are propelling the demand for plant genotyping equipment, enabling more precise and efficient plant breeding and genetic research.Get a Sample Report of Plant Genotyping Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4385 Key Players:- Agilent Technologies Inc.- BGI Genomics- Eurofins Scientific- Evogene Ltd.- Illumina Inc.- LGC Biosearch Technologies- Merck KgaA- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited- PerkinElmer Inc.- Promega Corporation- Thermo Fisher ScientificMarket Overview of Plant Genotyping Equipment by Equipment, Application, and End-Use: 2023 Insights and ForecastBy Equipment: The SNP genotyping equipment segment dominated the market in 2023 and has the largest revenue share of 42.56%. SNPs, being small DNA sequence variations, are crucial for understanding desired plant traits. The liquid handler segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By Application: The breeding segment led with the largest revenue share of 42.29% in 2023. Genotype-By-Sequencing (GBS) platforms have greatly contributed to the plant breeding research field, offering cost-effective solutions to accelerate crop improvement through Marker-Assisted Selection.By End-Use: The laboratory segment led the market, with the largest revenue share of 40.32% in 2023. The growing number of research laboratories focusing on plant genetics and breeding has led to increased demand for plant genotyping equipment.North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.42% in 2023.The U.S. has a highly advanced agricultural and biotechnology sector, driving the demand for cutting-edge plant genotyping technology. The presence of top biotech firms and research institutions, combined with substantial investments in agricultural genomics, has solidified North America’s lead. Moreover, supportive government policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing crop yields and ensuring food safety have boosted the adoption of plant genotyping technologies in the region.Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth, with an expected CAGR of 24.44% during the forecast period.This growth is largely attributed to rapid population growth in countries like China and India, increasing food demand, and a focus on enhancing crop productivity and quality. Governments and private sectors are significantly investing in agriculture and biotechnology research, leading to a surge in plant genotyping device adoption in the region.Buy Full Research Report on Plant Genotyping Equipment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4385 Recent Developments- In February 2023: Illumina launched the Infinium PlantSNP-6 v2 Assay, a high-density SNP genotyping assay designed for plant breeding and research. This assay utilizes the Infinium platform to genotype over 6,000 SNPs in a single reaction, making it a powerful tool for crop improvement and plant genetic studies.- In March 2023: Agilent released the SureSelect Genotyping Panels for Plants, a suite of SNP genotyping panels compatible with a wide range of plant species. The panels are optimized for use with the Agilent SureSelect platform, offering researchers more precise and efficient genotyping capabilities.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

