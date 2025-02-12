Decentralized Identity Market Size to Surpass USD 371.08 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Decentralized Identity Market enables secure, user-controlled digital identities using blockchain and cryptographic technologies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Decentralized Identity Market size was USD 1.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 371.08 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 90% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This rapid expansion is indicative of the increasing demand for secure, scalable, and self-sovereign identity solutions, enabled primarily by blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3795 Keyplayers:Validated ID, Persistent, Microsoft, Wipro, Dragonchain, SecureKey Technologies, Accenture, R3, Avast, Datarella, Serto, Ping Identity, NuID, SelfKey, Nuggets, Finema, Civic Technologies, Affinidy, Hu-manity, 1KosmosBy Identity Type, Biometric Identity Solutions Dominate the Market, While Non-Biometric Solutions Show Rapid Growth PotentialThe Biometric Identity segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 64% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the accuracy and security provided by biometric identifiers such as fingerprint recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition. These biometric solutions offer high levels of verification, which makes them extremely difficult to forge, thus ensuring more secure and reliable digital interactions.Non-biometric identity solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. The appeal of non-biometric solutions lies in their portability and ease of use.By End-User, Enterprise Segment Dominates, While Individual Adoption Drives Fastest GrowthThe Enterprise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 64% in 2023. Enterprises, that need to mitigate risks related to identity management, are increasingly turning to decentralized identity solutions to reduce fraud, improve security, and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).The individual segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 91.6% throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of decentralized identity solutions by individuals, as well as the growing trend of self-management of personal identity.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3795 By Organisation Size, Large Enterprises Lead, While SMEs Show Strongest Growth PotentialIn 2023, large enterprises dominated the market, accounting for over 67.0% of the revenue share. This trend is driven by the growing adoption of decentralized identity solutions to mitigate identity risks. This collaboration integrated NodeReal's MegaNode into Litentry's enterprise ecosystem to offer real-time and historical data indexing on Ethereum and Binance Chain networks.The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to grow at the Fastest CAGR of 89.5% during the forecast period. SMEs are increasingly embracing digital services to enhance customer experiencesBy Vertical, BFSI Sector Leads Market with Strong Demand for Secure Identity VerificationThe BFSI sector emerged as the dominant vertical in the market, accounting for over 18% of market revenue. Given the critical need for secure identity verification in financial services, decentralized identity systems have become essential for compliance with regulations such as KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering).By Region, North America Dominate Market, While Asia Pacific is Poised for the Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the decentralized identity market in 2023, holding a revenue share of more than 32%. The growing focus on digital security, data privacy, and identity protection in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce further bolsters market growth in the region. The tech-savvy population in North America is increasingly adopting decentralized identity solutions as part of the larger shift toward digital security and privacy.The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth in the coming years, with an estimated CAGR of 92% during the forecast period. Initiatives like the collaboration between The Commons Project Foundation and Affinidi aim to provide secure and trusted digital identity solutions for international travel.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/decentralized-identity-market-3795 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.