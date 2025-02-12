Air Traffic Control Equipment Market to Witness Robust Growth, Forecasted at USD 17.73 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Expands with Rising Air Travel, Automation, and Next-Gen Traffic Management Systems.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Air Traffic Control Equipment Market was valued at USD 9.56 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 17.73 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.10% from 2024 to 2032. The air traffic control equipment market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing global air traffic and the demand for more sophisticated surveillance and communication systems.
Get a Sample Report of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4363
Key Players:
• Cobham Limited
• Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation
• BAE Systems
• Endeavor Business Media, LLC.
• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
• Intelcan Technosystems Inc
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Indra
• Northrop Grumman
• Verdict Media Limited.
• RTX, Thales
• Searidge Technologies
Market Analysis by Product and Application: Communication Equipment and Commercial Aircrafts Lead the Way in 2023
By Product: In 2023, the communication equipment segment held a market share of 38.05%. Air traffic control (ATC) organizations use the digitization of the data communication equipment for all of their communications and the replacement rate of the obsolete equipment has increased due charge of digitized data communication. The rising threat of cyberattacks on sensitive air traffic data has prompted airports to upgrade their surveillance and communications systems.
By Application: The commercial aircraft segment held the largest market share of 39.72% in 2023. The increase in the volume of air traffic and the rise in the number of flights around the world has escalated the demand for modernized air traffic control systems, thus, significantly adding to the growth of the market.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 34.07% in 2023.
The region’s rapid economic development has stimulated a surge in both business and leisure travel, creating high demand for air travel services. Becoming ever more affluent, families have more disposable income and airline travel is increasingly within reach for many. In recent years, the region has experienced significant economic and aviation growth; as the aviation industry emerges from the global pandemic, Asia Pacific can take the lead in global economic growth. This trend is expected to continue and further fuel the demand for air traffic control systems and equipment. Hence, the Asia Pacific region is a vital market opportunity for players, attributed to their focus on innovation, modernization of infrastructure, and long-term economic growth.
Buy Full Research Report on Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4363
Recent Developments
• In April 2023: Boeing took a major step in advancing sustainable aviation technology by expanding its ecoDemonstrator program. The company introduced a series of specially modified aircraft, called 'Explorer' airplanes, to further its flight-testing initiatives. These aircraft will serve as a platform for testing and validating new technologies aimed at reducing environmental impacts.
About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.