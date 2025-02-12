Food Pathogen Testing Market to Reach USD 49.06 Billion by 2033, Growing at an 8.5% CAGR | FMI

Food Pathogen Testing Market Food Coating Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

Testing and maintaining the shelf-life of food and drinks have resulted in the commercialization of food pathogen testing services.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The food pathogen testing market is projected to be valued at USD 21.7 billion in 2023, with significant growth anticipated over the next decade. By 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 49.06 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.The Food Pathogen Testing Market refers to the industry focused on detecting harmful microorganisms in food products to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. These pathogens, including Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, and Campylobacter, can cause foodborne illnesses, making testing essential for public health and consumer safety.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3136393434 The global food pathogen testing market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing concerns over food safety and stringent government regulations. Foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter continue to be a major public health concern, driving the demand for advanced pathogen testing solutions. The rising consumption of processed foods, global food trade expansion, and heightened consumer awareness further propel market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global food pathogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032.• Rising foodborne illnesses and stringent food safety regulations are key growth drivers.• Rapid technological advancements in testing methods, including PCR and immunoassay-based techniques, are enhancing detection efficiency.• North America holds the largest market share due to strict food safety regulations, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth.• Key industry players are expanding their testing portfolios and investing in innovative solutions to meet regulatory compliance.𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/food-technology 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:1. Increasing Incidence of Foodborne Diseases:Foodborne pathogens are responsible for millions of illnesses annually, leading to severe health implications and economic losses. Governments and food industry stakeholders are enforcing rigorous pathogen testing procedures to mitigate contamination risks.2. Stringent Regulatory Frameworks:Government bodies like the FDA (U.S.), EFSA (Europe), CFIA (Canada), and FSSAI (India) have imposed strict food safety regulations that mandate routine pathogen testing across food production and distribution chains.3. Technological Advancements in Testing Methods:New testing techniques such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Biosensors, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) have improved the accuracy and speed of pathogen detection, enabling early identification and prevention of foodborne outbreaks.4. Growing Demand for Processed and Packaged Foods:The increasing consumption of processed, ready-to-eat, and packaged food products has raised the risk of contamination, necessitating stringent pathogen testing.With the rising complexity of global food supply chains, foodborne pathogen testing has become an indispensable practice to prevent outbreaks. Companies investing in rapid and reliable testing solutions will gain a competitive advantage in the evolving regulatory landscape𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬• In July 2022, SGS launched a new food analysis laboratory in Mexico City. The new laboratory assists food organizations in checking the quality of food and regulate.• In May 2022, Burea Veritas, a laboratory testing provider, announced its new microbiology laboratory in the United States. The laboratory conducts pathogen testing and indicates microbiology for the agri-food industry.• In April 2022, Mérieux NutriSciences, a food quality, sustainability, and safety provider, announced the acquisition of Laboratorios Bromatológicos Araba. The company is strengthening its pesticide market in South Africa through this acquisition.Key Companies Profiled: SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (The United Kingdom), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation, FoodChain ID Group, Inc., R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH (Germany).𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-pathogen-testing-market 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Food Pathogen Testing for E. Coli Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Salmonella Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Listeria Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Campylobacters Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Pesticide Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Genetically Modified Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Toxin Contamination• Food Pathogen Testing for Other Contaminations𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:• Food Pathogen Testing by Conventional Methodso Food Pathogen Testing by Agar Culturing Technologyo Food Pathogen Testing by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologyo Food Pathogen Testing by Other Technologies• Food Pathogen Testing by Rapid Methodso Food Pathogen Testing by Biosensor-based Technologyo Food Pathogen Testing by Immunological-based Technologyo Food Pathogen Testing by Other Technologies𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Food Pathogen Testing on Fruits & Vegetables• Food Pathogen Testing on Grains & Cereals• Food Pathogen Testing on Processed Foods• Food Pathogen Testing on Dairy Products• Food Pathogen Testing on Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products• Food Pathogen Testing on Other Products𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Food Pathogen Testing Industry in North America Market• Food Pathogen Testing Industry in Latin America Market• Food Pathogen Testing Industry in Europe Market• Food Pathogen Industry in East Asia Market• Food Pathogen Testing Industry in South Asia and Pacific Market• Food Pathogen Testing Industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

