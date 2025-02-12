Cloud Security Market Size to Surpass USD 112.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Cloud Security Market focuses on protecting cloud environments with encryption, threat detection, and compliance solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cloud Security Market size was USD 36.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 112.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market is rapidly growing due to the increasing migrations of organizations all over the globe to cloud-based environments. Enterprise organizations require sophisticated security solutions, which ensure proper protection of data and comply with regulations. Moreover, organizations now focus on protecting their assets as cyber threats through data breaches and ransomware are on the rise.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3796 Keyplayers:Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS ShieldMicrosoft - Microsoft Defender for CloudGoogle Cloud Platform - Google Cloud ArmorIBM - IBM Cloud SecurityPalo Alto Networks - Prisma CloudCisco - Cisco CloudlockCheck Point Software Technologies - CloudGuardFortinet - FortiGate CloudMcAfee - McAfee MVISION CloudNortonLifeLock - Norton Cloud BackupZscaler - Zscaler Internet AccessCrowdStrike - CrowdStrike FalconCloudflare - Cloudflare Security SolutionsSplunk - Splunk CloudProofpoint - Proofpoint Email ProtectionTrend Micro - Trend Micro Cloud OneSonicWall - SonicWall Cloud App SecurityCyberArk - CyberArk Cloud Entitlement ManagerBarracuda Networks - Barracuda Cloud Security GuardianQualys - Qualys Cloud PlatformBy Component, Solution Segment Leads Cloud Security Market; Services Segment Poised for Strong GrowthThe solution segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over 68.4% of the revenue share. This is because of the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the necessity for organizations to embrace holistic, multi-layered cloud security solutions. These solutions include encryption, IAM, data loss prevention, threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and security analytics, which all provide a unified security framework that simplifies integration across various IT infrastructures.The services segment, however, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. As the number of cyber threats continues to rise, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud security services that offer proactive defense mechanisms.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3796 By Deployment, Private Cloud Dominates Market; Hybrid Cloud Expected to See Strong GrowthThe private cloud segment held the largest share of the market in 2023, with over 47.3% of the market share. Enterprises that require high availability and low latency for mission-critical applications prefer private clouds, which offer greater control and security compared to public clouds.The hybrid cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for strategic data management and the flexibility of hybrid solutions that allow businesses to optimize data storage based on performance, compliance, and cost factors.By End-Use, IT & Telecom Lead Cloud Security Market, Healthcare Segment Poised for Rapid GrowthThe IT and telecom segment led the market with a share of 16.8% in 2023. This growth is driven by the increasingly complex IT environment that includes networks, devices, and software, hence requiring strong cloud security measures. The sector also relies on the use of IoT devices and emerging 5G technologies, hence propelling a need for stronger security solutions.The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR due to the rise of telehealth services and connected medical devices, which demand advanced cloud security measures to safeguard patient data.By Region, North America dominates the Cloud Security Market while APAC is Set for Strong GrowthNorth America dominated the Cloud Security Market in 2023, accounting for a substantial share of 34.6%. This is mainly because the region has sophisticated technological infrastructure and increased awareness about cyber threats. The U.S. is the most significant in this regard because it is the global leader in industries such as technology, banking, and healthcare, where cloud security is at the top of the list.The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. APAC's dynamic and diverse business landscape, coupled with an increasing volume of cross-border activities, is driving the demand for cloud security solutions.

